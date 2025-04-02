Why Kate Hudson Is In No Rush To Tie The Knot With Her Fiance Danny Fujikawa

One of the things you may not know about Kate Hudson is that Hudson's relationship with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa started over a decade ago, and the two got engaged in 2021. But Hudson is in no hurry to walk down the aisle; in fact, she may never do so. In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2025, Hudson talked about her engagement and possibility getting married, and said: "I like the idea of being engaged forever."

Advertisement

The List exclusively spoke with Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, to find out why couples might be interested in just getting engaged while never getting married, and if it's really a feasible long term approach to a relationship. It turns out, being engaged can show that a couple is in a serious relationship and that marriage isn't really necessary to show that they're committed to each other. In fact, it could even be a benefit to stay engaged and not married. "Not being married can be a positive reminder to work on their connection, because there is no contract holding them together," Moore explained.

But it's important for both people in the relationship to be on the same page. "It's important for couples who want to stay permanently engaged to really dive within and understand if they are refusing marriage for heartfelt reasons," Moore said, "or if they're simply not getting married due to unresolved fears."

Advertisement