Why Kate Hudson Is In No Rush To Tie The Knot With Her Fiance Danny Fujikawa
One of the things you may not know about Kate Hudson is that Hudson's relationship with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa started over a decade ago, and the two got engaged in 2021. But Hudson is in no hurry to walk down the aisle; in fact, she may never do so. In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in March 2025, Hudson talked about her engagement and possibility getting married, and said: "I like the idea of being engaged forever."
The List exclusively spoke with Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, to find out why couples might be interested in just getting engaged while never getting married, and if it's really a feasible long term approach to a relationship. It turns out, being engaged can show that a couple is in a serious relationship and that marriage isn't really necessary to show that they're committed to each other. In fact, it could even be a benefit to stay engaged and not married. "Not being married can be a positive reminder to work on their connection, because there is no contract holding them together," Moore explained.
But it's important for both people in the relationship to be on the same page. "It's important for couples who want to stay permanently engaged to really dive within and understand if they are refusing marriage for heartfelt reasons," Moore said, "or if they're simply not getting married due to unresolved fears."
Kate Hudson's previous relationships could have an impact on whether she'll get married again
Kate Hudson was previously married to Chris Robinson. Their marriage lasted from 2000 to 2007, and Hudson described their split as "a very hard breakup. That was not an easy breakup; I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life," via People. Kate was also engaged to Matt Bellamy from 2011 to 2014. Clearly Hudson believes in finding love again after the hard end of a serious relationship, but it could be that love is enough without a marriage certificate.
While we don't know exactly if or how much Hudson's previous marriage and relationships has an impact on her current relationship, it would make sense that heartbreak and trauma could play a role in her wanting to not get married again. As Nicole Moore told us, this is not uncommon, "Getting divorced can be an extremely traumatic and emotionally draining experience, and many people who are divorced fear getting married again because they subconsciously assume that divorce will follow."
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's influenced Kate Hudson's perspective
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa would hardly be the first couple to skip wedding vows but stay in a relationship. Other famous couples, like Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell or Oprah and Stedman Graham have never married, and perhaps most notably in this case, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never tied the knot. Hudson, of course, was raised by Hawn and Russell, who have been together since the 1980s. "Kate's perception of marriage is very likely to have been influenced by the fact that her parents have remained unmarried yet happy in their partnership for so many years," Nicole Moore explained. "It's likely that Kate got the message growing up that marriage isn't necessary in order for partnership to truly work."
Hudson also a free spirit, so "It makes sense for someone of her temperament to explore alternative partnership arrangements," Moore noted. It's something Hudson noted in "The Drew Barrymore Show" interview when she talked about her relationship with Fujikawa. "The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom," via Instagram.
We appreciate how Hudson is open with her feelings about relationships, even though they're perhaps on the more unconventional side. And we love to see love and support between couples, regardless of their marital status, so here's hoping Hudson and Fujikawa do whatever's right for them.