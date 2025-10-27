The False Rumor Everyone Believed About Robin Williams Was Debunked By His Daughter

Prior to his tragic death in 2014, Robin Williams lived quite the interesting life. In addition to his massive success as an actor and comedian, the "Jumanji" star certainly had his share of unique stories to tell — from the time he accidently broke Robert De Niro's nose, to his days living with future "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve before either of them hit it big. That being said, not every story you've heard about Williams is true. For instance, contrary to online "fun facts," there's no evidence whatsoever that the actor's extensive improvisation on "Aladdin" cost the animated film a Best Screenplay nomination at the Oscars. And that's not even taking into account another rumor that Robin's stunning daughter, Zelda Williams, personally debunked.

Over the years, a number of online posts have claimed that Robin owned a pet monkey, with a picture of the actor alongside a tufted capuchin often being attached as "proof." But as some have pointed out as early as 2020, the monkey was not actually his. Rather, the animal was a prominent monkey actor by the name of Crystal, who starred alongside Robin in the "Night at the Museum" film series. Nevertheless, the posts continued, prompting Zelda to shut the rumor down once and for all.

"It's been brought to my attention some probably AI written BS like this is going viral," Robin's daughter wrote in a now-deleted post to X, formerly known as Twitter (via The Independent). "Dad didn't own a pet monkey," she continued, adding, "NO ONE should, and if you're ever tempted to, support your local exotic animal rescues instead. That is his Night at the Museum costar, who now lives at one."