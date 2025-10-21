The Strict Rule Carole Middleton Made Kate & Her Siblings Obey As Children

There are many weird rules you have to follow when you're dating a royal; luckily for Catherine, Princess of Wales, her upbringing prepared her for the traditions of the royal family after marrying William, Prince of Wales. In an interview with the The Daily Mail, Pippa Middleton, Princess Kate's sister, revealed that their mother, Carole Middleton, had a rigid stance on family dinner, which helped her children develop a maturity that many kids — and even some adults — lack.

"We were taught to eat properly and to eat together as a family three times a day," said Pippa, who grew up in Berkshire, England, with Kate and their brother, James Middleton. As Pippa recalled, her mom refused to cook separate food for the kids just because she made a meal for an adult palate. There were even times when Carole wouldn't let her children leave the table unless they cleaned their plates. "There were no exceptions," Pippa revealed. "And in the end I liked everything because I had to."

Dr. Kim Van Dusen, a licensed child therapist, parenting expert, and host of "The Parentologist Podcast," tells The List that there are benefits to Carole's approach to mealtime, saying it not only fosters stronger family bonds but also supports healthy habits. Eating together as a family has many benefits," Dr. Dusen said, "including improved mental health, reduced stress and anxiety, and a lower risk of depression and substance abuse." Dining on so-called grown-up food as a child seemed to have a lasting effect on Kate just as it did on her younger sister. During a visit to a nursing home in 2023, a resident told the princess that her favorite foods were kidneys and Brussels sprouts, to which Kate responded (via Hello!): "Oh, kidneys! I love kidneys too!"