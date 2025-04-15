4 Ways Prince William & Kate Middleton Keep Their Kids Grounded Amid Royal Life
When you're born into wealth, your lifestyle will drastically differ from a child born outside of wealth — and that scale is on a more grand level when you're born into royalty. In this case, a child could lack humility and drown others in their privilege, but this is the exact situation William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are trying to avoid with their children. George, Charlotte, and Louis were born between 2013 and 2017, and as they have grown, William and Kate have made it clear that their parenting will include ensuring that their royal bunch remains grounded while living a royal life.
This decision could be a result of Prince William not wanting his children to repeat the mistakes he and his brother — Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — made as privileged young boys and teenagers. At one point when William was 3 years old, Bob Geldof — an Irish singer, songwriter, and activist – called William a horrible boy after the lad called him dirty. This came as the singer was engaging in conversation with (now) King Charles III. William, who was dissatisfied with the fact that someone else had captured his father's full attention, further insulted Geldof by saying, "He's got scruffy hair and wet shoes," (via The Sun).
William never publicly addressed whether he felt remorse about this situation, but it's safe to say he and Kate are working to ensure their children avoid these sorts of privileged encounters.
Kate connects with mothers via WhatsApp to help keep the children grounded
In the UK's Channel 5 2025 release of the "Prince George: How to Make a Monarch" documentary, it was revealed by insiders that Catherine, Princess of Wales, connects with other parents via a WhatsApp channel that assists with raising her royal children normally. "Apparently Catherine has a WhatsApp group where she communicates with other parents, so it's very much, quite a normal upbringing," Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary, Alisa Anderson, said (via the Mirror). This WhatsApp channel helps Kate stay abreast with her children, especially George's, school life. Lucy Beresford, a psychotherapist, explained that this helps the Wales' ensure that, "George, Charlotte, and Louis have these normalizing experiences where they just interact with really normal people ... " without thinking or feeling like they are better than other civilians.
Though Kate was not raised in a palace, she too was raised somewhat privileged, yet she kept a poised and mannerly personality, which is likely what she's trying to pass on to her young ones. India McTaggart, a royal correspondent at the Daily Mail, said in the Channel 5 documentary that the Princess of Wales carried her childhood into her parenting style so much so "that I think [that] has completely informed the way that she is raising the next generation of Royals," (the Mirror).
William and Kate assigned chores to their children
While some of the most wealthy children in the world are served for their every need, George, Charlotte, and Louis have chores they are expected to take care of. A source close to the family told Life & Style, "William and Kate don't have any household staff, no butlers, no cooks, they even let their nanny go a couple of years ago." The source revealed that this was a decision made as Kate was looking to live more in the way she grew up, rather than mirroring William's childhood. "He went along with it and is very happy he did because it's giving the kids a very grounded and stable life," the source said.
In terms of the chores their children do, they are responsible for cleaning their rooms and helping in the kitchen. In fact, the source even mentioned that the children were very helpful during Kate's cancer diagnosis and treatment, which was revealed to the public in 2024. These responsibilities have helped shape the Wales children's behavior, which is reportedly impressive to those around them. "They're as far as you could get from spoiled royalty, it's a real testament to Kate and William because they're raising such well-rounded kids," the source said.
Kate and William ensure they spend time with their children
It's expected that the Prince and Princess of Wales would have packed schedules as they fulfill their royal duties, but even as William and Kate remain busy, they factor in time for their family. Like a typical brood, the parents work during the day and make it home in time to prioritize spending time with George, Charlotte, and Louis, who, though they are grounded, live lavish lives. "I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," a source close to the family once said (via Glamour). "Catherine is very, very natural. She keeps the family down-to-earth," other sources have said.
The parents further remain very in touch with their kids by keeping them close to their passions. In April 2025, Prince William took his eldest son George to France to see a soccer match between Aston Villa — William's favorite team — and Paris Saint-Germain. The two often attend soccer games together, and sports competitions are a big part of the bond the family shares. On several of the Wales' weekends, the family attends rugby games for George or Louis.
Kate and William try not to show favoritism
When Prince William and Prince Harry were growing up, William often received preferential treatment, as he was being prepared to the eventual be King of the United Kingdom. The favor William received often led to Harry feeling isolated — which likely played a role in their later brotherly feud. As Kate And William also have the responsibility of raising another heir, they are ensuring not to carry on a tradition that could lead to separation between their children. Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror that the Wales' understand what it would mean to go down a similar path, and are certainly treating George, Charlotte, and Louis the same, especially as they are upholding new standards of upbringing in their home.
"I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold ... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished," Bond said. "I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love," the royal expert continued. She further noted that the couple will ensure that Louis' life will be one of value.
It's refreshing to see the parenting approach William and Kate have assumed, and that they are successfully keeping their children grounded and ensuring they maintain a strong bond while preparing them for great lives ahead.