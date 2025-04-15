4 Ways Prince William & Kate Middleton Keep Their Kids Grounded Amid Royal Life

When you're born into wealth, your lifestyle will drastically differ from a child born outside of wealth — and that scale is on a more grand level when you're born into royalty. In this case, a child could lack humility and drown others in their privilege, but this is the exact situation William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are trying to avoid with their children. George, Charlotte, and Louis were born between 2013 and 2017, and as they have grown, William and Kate have made it clear that their parenting will include ensuring that their royal bunch remains grounded while living a royal life.

This decision could be a result of Prince William not wanting his children to repeat the mistakes he and his brother — Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — made as privileged young boys and teenagers. At one point when William was 3 years old, Bob Geldof — an Irish singer, songwriter, and activist – called William a horrible boy after the lad called him dirty. This came as the singer was engaging in conversation with (now) King Charles III. William, who was dissatisfied with the fact that someone else had captured his father's full attention, further insulted Geldof by saying, "He's got scruffy hair and wet shoes," (via The Sun).

William never publicly addressed whether he felt remorse about this situation, but it's safe to say he and Kate are working to ensure their children avoid these sorts of privileged encounters.