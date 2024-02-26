What Prince William And Kate Middleton's Children Really Eat In A Day

Prince William and Princess Catherine aren't exactly the picture of relatability, but that's not to say they haven't tried to maintain some sense of normalcy around their three children. Outside all of the public engagements and glamorous events, the future king and queen of the U.K. and its many realms are very much hands-on parents. It's something that the couple seemingly adapted from Catherine's own parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. "William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model — three children, affluent, but hard-working parents, and lots of love in the house," royal expert Duncan Larcombe once told OK! magazine. Over the years, William and Catherine have been spotted doing school runs, going on low-key family vacations, visiting theme parks, and even taking their children trick-or-treating during Halloween.

Meanwhile, just like other families, William and Catherine's royal brood also gather around food, whether it's for a grand occasion or just another incredible meal together (although the Prince and Princess of Wales don't always eat with their children). And when it comes to food that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis typically eat, nutrition seems to be top of mind. That said, even William and Catherine know that the occasional treats keep mealtimes interesting and fun too.