15 Celebrities Who Proudly Said No To Having Kids

In Hollywood, every personal choice can become a headline, especially if it diverges from convention. To that end, celebrities have often found themselves at the center of unwarranted public scrutiny every time they have dared to admit that parenthood is not for them. Whether it's seniors like Helen Mirren denying the existence of any maternal instincts in her, or Lily Tomlin simply admitting that she's content without the chaos, or younger stars like Miley Cyrus refusing to hand over a declining planet to more people — a slew of famous figures have openly challenged outdated ideals of happiness.

While their honesty often becomes fodder for public judgment, stars who have proudly said no to having kids have unsurprisingly been bold enough to stand their ground against all kinds of backlash. By doing so, they represent millions of regular people without their reach or platform who share the same views and choose to live their life on their own terms.