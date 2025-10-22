The Tackiest Game Day Outfits Simone Biles Has Ever Worn
If Simone Biles isn't an expert in sticking the landing, we're not sure who is. The record-breaking Olympian is always going for the gold when she's hitting the mat to show off her gymnastics skills. It seems, however, that her fashion isn't quite as flawless as her flips. Like anyone in the public eye, Biles has shown off her best and worst looks during her years in the spotlight. Interestingly, though, most of her worst looks were worn on game day.
In addition to being an Olympic athlete herself, Biles is also a WAG. And it's clear that she takes this title very seriously. She loves cheering on her Chicago Bears safety husband Jonathan Owens from the sidelines. Biles rarely misses a chance to use her clothes and jewelry to make sure everyone knows which team she's supporting and which player is her favorite. It's hard not to love the enthusiasm she has on game day and the level of commitment she has to flaunting her relationship with Owens while he's out on the field. Yet, the team spirit she injects into her outfits doesn't always make for good fashion. Often times, her game day looks are downright tacky.
Simone's underwhelming look was overwhelmed by shoutouts to her hubby
In December 2024, Simone Biles watched her husband on the field from her luxury suite. As she often does, she sported his last name on her 'fit. This game day outfit was definitely on the cozy side — with sweatpants and a long sleeve tee that she spiced up with heeled boots and silver accessories. Yet, between the "OWENS" printed across the front of her pants, the "J" necklace, presumably standing for Jonathan, plus the "36"-labeled sunglasses, the representation for Owens was a bit too much.
She looked like a projector screen in her wild sweatsuit
Simone Biles has sported more than her fair share of clothing items that feature over-the-top displays of support for her husband's team. When the Bears played against the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, however, she may have worn her worst game day look ever. Biles sported a full sweatsuit with images of Owens on the field printed all over it. Not only did the photos all over the outfit totally overwhelm her small frame, but the sweats' bulky, oversized fit totally distracted from Biles.
Simone's micro shorts 'fit looked like a disguise that backfired
In August 2024, we were grateful to see Simone Biles sporting an outfit that wasn't quite as over-the-top as what we're used to seeing from her. Even so, this game day look wasn't our favorite. With her black baseball cap and dark sunglasses, Biles almost looked like she was going incognito. Of course, it's hard to go incognito when you're wearing a jacket with your own husband's face all over it. Paired with a super-short romper, this look felt like a flop.
She looked like she was ready for Comic Con in her costume-y look
In January 2024, Jonathan Owens was playing for the Green Bay Packers, so Simone Biles represented the team's colors with green and gold boots. The boots stole the show amid her otherwise all-black 'fit. But, while the footwear may have been the right colors, these boots definitely weren't a great fashion statement.
Biles' bad boots weren't the only part of this outfit that gave off tacky vibes. When she turned around, she exposed "Mrs. Owens" written in big sequined letters on the back of her jacket.
Simone Biles' 'fit looked like an arts and crafts project
On October 3, 2022, Simone Biles shared a photo on Instagram with the caption "my favorite day of the week: game day." It's easy to see that she meant it — her game day enthusiasm is always obvious, thanks to her elaborate ensembles. And, while this look definitely fit in among the rest in terms of its ultimate cheerleader vibes, this one felt more like a failed DIY attempt using scrap fabric and an extra-cropped pair of shorts.
When Simone's boots looked like blinged-out paper towel rolls
With her denim jacket, matching denim miniskirt, and coordinating bag, the ensemble Simone Biles wore to the Chicago Bears game on September 21, 2025 didn't seem like a bad one — until we saw the head-to-toe look, that is. She paired her all-denim outfit with a pair of boots that were a total outfit ruiner. Unsurprisingly, they had "OWENS" written along the side in huge, glittering text. Plus, the shape of the boots reminded us of rolls of paper towels that she DIYed to be game day-ready.