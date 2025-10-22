The Tackiest Game Day Outfits Simone Biles Has Ever Worn

If Simone Biles isn't an expert in sticking the landing, we're not sure who is. The record-breaking Olympian is always going for the gold when she's hitting the mat to show off her gymnastics skills. It seems, however, that her fashion isn't quite as flawless as her flips. Like anyone in the public eye, Biles has shown off her best and worst looks during her years in the spotlight. Interestingly, though, most of her worst looks were worn on game day.

In addition to being an Olympic athlete herself, Biles is also a WAG. And it's clear that she takes this title very seriously. She loves cheering on her Chicago Bears safety husband Jonathan Owens from the sidelines. Biles rarely misses a chance to use her clothes and jewelry to make sure everyone knows which team she's supporting and which player is her favorite. It's hard not to love the enthusiasm she has on game day and the level of commitment she has to flaunting her relationship with Owens while he's out on the field. Yet, the team spirit she injects into her outfits doesn't always make for good fashion. Often times, her game day looks are downright tacky.