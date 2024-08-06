The Best & Worst Looks From US Gymnast Simone Biles

Simone Biles is officially a legend. As of 2024, she has the most Olympic medals of any American gymnast — ever. And she is already planning her 2028 campaign. But it isn't just her tuck jumps and walkovers that has gotten everyone talking — it's also her fashion. Whether she is on the mat or on the red carpet, Biles never fails to absolutely slay.

Of course, her style has shifted quite a lot over the years. During her early rise to stardom in the 2010s, Biles often wore looks that were trendy at the time — think skater skirts and skinny jeans. However, in time, she has found her own sense of style on the red carpet. Just take her ultra glamorous look at the 2021 Met Gala. Then, of course, there are the leotards. Biles has worn dozens of gorgeous gymnastics outfits in her time — and as the years have gone on, they've only got more sparkly and more elaborate.

Biles has certainly never have a "bad" style day, but we've done our best to pick some of our favorite and least favorite outfits that she has ever worn.