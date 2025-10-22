Side By Side Pics Prove Trump's Grandson Is Growing Up To Look Just Like Him (Minus The Makeup)

Several of Donald Trump's family members share not only some of his personality traits but also plenty of his facial features (we're not sure which one is more unfortunate). Ivanka Trump was basically her father's mini-me when she was a young girl — something that earned the former senior White House adviser a snide remark or two about her looks from the media. Ivanka's older brother Donald Trump Jr. also inherited their dad's face (but apparently none of his charisma), while photos of an adult Barron Trump showed that he bears an uncanny resemblance to a young Donald too. There are even some Donald doppelgängers among his in-laws, with Melania Trump's father Viktor Knavs bizarrely bearing an uncanny resemblance to her husband. But as if the president hasn't proven enough just how strong his genes are, some of the new generation of Trumps are also growing up to look just like him.

In October 2025, Don Jr. posted a photo on Instagram to mark the 14th birthday of his son, Tristan Trump, the third of Don Jr.'s five children with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, along with the caption: "Happy b day T man. We love you soooooo much." In the snap, Tristan looked all grown up as he cuddled close to his dad and posed in front of his birthday cake. However, what caught the attention of many of Don Jr.'s followers, as well as our own, was just how much the teen resembled his famous grandfather. While he doesn't sport the president's signature combover and tangerine makeup (at least not yet anyway), side-by-side pics showcase that Tristan is the Donald clone among his many grandchildren, from their matching blond hair and blue eyes to their noses and full cheeks. Tristan could even give his own father and his uncle Barron a run for their money in a Donald lookalike contest, if he were so inclined.