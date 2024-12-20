Photo Comparing Young Donald Trump To Son Barron Highlights Their Uncanny Resemblance

For someone whose dad has been elected president twice and who has been a household name since he was a child, there are very few things we know to be 100% true about Barron Trump. He's definitely tall, as proven by photos of him towering over his security and schoolmates at NYU, as well as his parents Donald and Melania Trump, but there are conflicting reports about his exact height. (Is he 6-foot-7-inch or 6-foot-9-inch? We may never know.) Barron attends NYU, but TMZ's source said he has zero presence there, while People's insider described him as "really popular with the ladies." Barron's viral suitcase video also confirmed he picked up his mom Melania's Slovenian accent at one point. As for which parent he takes after more in terms of looks, side-by-side photos circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) could be the only proof needed to settle that debate.

Barron Trump's striking resemblance to a younger Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/6HBNxm3Ye8 — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) December 6, 2024

Images shared by X user @DefiantWorld of Donald and his youngest son drew attention to Barron's uncanny resemblance to his dad, from their foreheads and eyebrows down to their noses and chins. Barron also appears to have inherited some of his former model mother's features, such as eye shape and cheekbones, but there's no denying he's his father's son. In this Getty Images picture from 1976 of the real estate mogul wearing the same suit and tie and sporting the same haircut, Donald was around 30 years old. The image of Barron was taken two months before his 18th birthday, so there's a possibility he could resemble his father even more by the time he's 30.

