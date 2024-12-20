Photo Comparing Young Donald Trump To Son Barron Highlights Their Uncanny Resemblance
For someone whose dad has been elected president twice and who has been a household name since he was a child, there are very few things we know to be 100% true about Barron Trump. He's definitely tall, as proven by photos of him towering over his security and schoolmates at NYU, as well as his parents Donald and Melania Trump, but there are conflicting reports about his exact height. (Is he 6-foot-7-inch or 6-foot-9-inch? We may never know.) Barron attends NYU, but TMZ's source said he has zero presence there, while People's insider described him as "really popular with the ladies." Barron's viral suitcase video also confirmed he picked up his mom Melania's Slovenian accent at one point. As for which parent he takes after more in terms of looks, side-by-side photos circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) could be the only proof needed to settle that debate.
Barron Trump's striking resemblance to a younger Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/6HBNxm3Ye8
— Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) December 6, 2024
Images shared by X user @DefiantWorld of Donald and his youngest son drew attention to Barron's uncanny resemblance to his dad, from their foreheads and eyebrows down to their noses and chins. Barron also appears to have inherited some of his former model mother's features, such as eye shape and cheekbones, but there's no denying he's his father's son. In this Getty Images picture from 1976 of the real estate mogul wearing the same suit and tie and sporting the same haircut, Donald was around 30 years old. The image of Barron was taken two months before his 18th birthday, so there's a possibility he could resemble his father even more by the time he's 30.
Barron takes after his dad in more ways than one
Barron Trump's shocking height transformation was frequently brought up by his father Donald Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign — along with his failed attempts to convince his son to play basketball. But it's not as fascinating as the tidbits about arguably the most mysterious Trump family member's personality and role in his dad's campaign. According to his mom Melania Trump, his sister-in-law Lara Trump, and Trump adviser Jason Miller, Barron is apparently media savvy like Donald, good enough that he convinced his father to follow his ideas, such as appearing in podcasts that target younger audiences. "Every single recommendation he's had has turned out to be absolute ratings gold that's broken the internet," Miller told Politico's "Playbook Deep Dive" podcast of Barron's ideas for his father's campaign.
Lara backed this, sharing on Patrick Bet-David's "PBD" podcast that Barron was a fount of campaign ideas and has the potential to become an entertainer like Donald. "Barron Trump is so cool. He's like the sleeper. He's kind of stayed out of the spotlight intentionally. ... He's really smart, very entertaining, he's his father's son. He is going to do really incredible things," she gushed.
Aside from these, a rare clip of Barron's voice recorded on Election Night 2024 added another layer of resemblance between the father and son. In the viral video shared by the Daily Mail on TikTok, Barron greeted someone while shaking their hand, marking the first time his voice was heard as an adult. Some social media users observed that he's lost his Slovenian accent and that his voice and manner of speaking were now just like Donald's. Like father, like son indeed.