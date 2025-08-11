Melania Trump's Father Bears An Uncanny Resemblance To Donald
Did Melania Trump marry her dad's lookalike? Based on one throwback pic, it sure seems like it. Back in 2021, an account attributed to Melania's sister Ines Knauss shared a photo of the sisters as children snuggled up with their dad. And, if you did a double-take thinking the man in this photo was none other than Donald Trump, you're definitely not alone.
Slovenian businessman Viktor Knavs is the president's father-in-law. He also looks like the president's twin. The photo shows Knavs looking like a younger Donald with similar facial features and hair. And, yes — folks in the comment section took note. "Mr. [Knavs] looks just like President Trump!!!" one Instagram-user pointed out. To some, it might seem a bit strange that Melania's father once looked so similar to her husband. But, it is made much stranger by the fact that Knavs is just two years older than Donald, making the pair even more similar. Melania was only 28 years old when she met Donald, who was 52 at the time.
Viktor Knavs and Donald Trump have things in common beyond their appearance
Knowing that Donald and Melania Trump have quite the age gap, it's really no surprise that Viktor Knavs is actually closer in age to Donald than we thought. Yet, the similarities between Donald and Viktor actually don't stop with their age and their looks. Back in 2016, family friend Tomaž Jeraj told GQ, "Trump reminds me of Viktor. He's a salesman. He has business in his veins."
Melania thinks her dad and her husband share similarities, too, though, it is unclear if she believes that they look alike. "They're both hardworking," Melania told the outlet. "They're both very smart and very capable. They grew up in totally different environments, but they have the same values, they have the same tradition. I myself am similar to my husband. Do you understand what I mean? So is my dad; he is a family man, he has tradition, he was hardworking. So is my husband."
In 2024, Melania's mother Amalija Knavs died at the age of 78. A year later, Viktor accompanied Melania and Barron Trump to Donald's second inauguration. Based on this, it is safe to assume that Viktor is supportive of his controversial son-in-law. Does he see himself when he looks at Donald, though? That part is unclear.