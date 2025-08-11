Melania Trump's Father Bears An Uncanny Resemblance To Donald

Knowing that Donald and Melania Trump have quite the age gap, it's really no surprise that Viktor Knavs is actually closer in age to Donald than we thought. Yet, the similarities between Donald and Viktor actually don't stop with their age and their looks. Back in 2016, family friend Tomaž Jeraj told GQ, "Trump reminds me of Viktor. He's a salesman. He has business in his veins."

Melania thinks her dad and her husband share similarities, too, though, it is unclear if she believes that they look alike. "They're both hardworking," Melania told the outlet. "They're both very smart and very capable. They grew up in totally different environments, but they have the same values, they have the same tradition. I myself am similar to my husband. Do you understand what I mean? So is my dad; he is a family man, he has tradition, he was hardworking. So is my husband."

In 2024, Melania's mother Amalija Knavs died at the age of 78. A year later, Viktor accompanied Melania and Barron Trump to Donald's second inauguration. Based on this, it is safe to assume that Viktor is supportive of his controversial son-in-law. Does he see himself when he looks at Donald, though? That part is unclear.