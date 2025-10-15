Meghan Markle's Killer Legs Can't Distract From Her Latest Royal Family Shade

During a conversation with Editor-in-Chief of Fortune, Alyson Shontell, at the October 2025 Fortune Most Powerful Women summit, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, flashed her killer legs in a knee-length white ensemble. She paired the classy, button-up blouse with a coordinating pencil skirt and stylish light brown pumps. However, the flattering look did little to distract audiences from Meghan's seemingly shady comment about the royal family while discussing her Netflix deal.

The duchess shared insight into the tumultuous time when she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, made the decision to move to California back in March 2020 and leave behind their days as senior royals. "I think five years ago was a very different situation for all of us," Meghan told Shontell (via Daily Mail). "Archie was so little and I had just gotten pregnant with Lili around that same time. So, we were nesting. Nesting and healing."

Without the royal family's support and without their regal roles, Meghan noted that their focus was on one day at a time. "And also, I don't know if I had the bandwidth at that time to think about what the 'big picture' dream was," the "Suits" actor continued. "There was no plan. It was just 'let's just get through these next couple of years,' create community, which was always so important to both of us in our new environment."