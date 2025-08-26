The Most Cringe-Worthy Moments In With Love, Meghan Season 2

It's not 100% clear why a second season of "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix was needed. Admittedly, it probably does help fund the lavish lifestyle of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. And it certainly seems to indulge Meghan showing off what she likes to do, with flower arranging, cooking, and hospitality hacks that people never knew they needed (spoiler, because they didn't actually need them). How many working mothers of two have time to make their own marshmallows and graham crackers for s'mores or to hand marble silk scarves?

To be fair, every person should be allowed to do their own thing with their time; no version of being a working mom is better than another. If Meghan wants to microwave pressed flowers, who are we to tell her no?

The show does have a very pleasant aesthetic vibe overall, and it seems to be largely harmless fun, trying to sell a somewhat accessible vision of luxury, and dare we say, light royalty. Or at least a Montecito version of royalty. However, despite what seem to be Meghan's best and most genuine intentions, just like in Season 1 of "With Love, Meghan," there are moments that rub people the wrong way.