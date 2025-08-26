The Most Cringe-Worthy Moments In With Love, Meghan Season 2
It's not 100% clear why a second season of "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix was needed. Admittedly, it probably does help fund the lavish lifestyle of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. And it certainly seems to indulge Meghan showing off what she likes to do, with flower arranging, cooking, and hospitality hacks that people never knew they needed (spoiler, because they didn't actually need them). How many working mothers of two have time to make their own marshmallows and graham crackers for s'mores or to hand marble silk scarves?
To be fair, every person should be allowed to do their own thing with their time; no version of being a working mom is better than another. If Meghan wants to microwave pressed flowers, who are we to tell her no?
The show does have a very pleasant aesthetic vibe overall, and it seems to be largely harmless fun, trying to sell a somewhat accessible vision of luxury, and dare we say, light royalty. Or at least a Montecito version of royalty. However, despite what seem to be Meghan's best and most genuine intentions, just like in Season 1 of "With Love, Meghan," there are moments that rub people the wrong way.
Chrissy Teigen's appearance on With Love, Meghan had multiple cringe moments
In Episode 2 of Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan," Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was joined by Chrissy Teigen. Both Teigen and Meghan were on "Deal or No Deal" back in the day, and the two women reminisced briefly about their time on the show. Teigen herself managed to land a pretty cringe moment when she revealed that she'd tattooed her kids' birthdates on her arm to help remember them, and then even when looking at them, she couldn't remember them. She had to call out to John Legend, who was seemed to be waiting off set, to confirm when one of their kids was born.
Then when the two of them were making flower jewelry based on their children's birth months, Meghan was showing the flowers for Archie, who was born in May; May flowers are lily of the valley and hawthorn. Meghan quite confidently pointed out the hawthorn and called it "honsworth." Teigen laughed about how perhaps Meghan had a third child with that name while someone on the crew corrected Meghan. But while those two were laughing at the mix up, it just completely eroded the belief in Meghan's authenticity for what she was working on.
There were those who had issues with Teigen being on the show at all. In 2021, social media posts resurfaced from 2011 that showed Teigen bullying Courtney Stodden on social media. Teigen did apologize, but some people still don't think she should have been on Meghan's show.
Meghan Markle burned her engagement chicken because of math
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex went to the next level when he proposed. It was 2017 at Harry's cottage at Kensington Palace, and Harry apparently popped a bottle of champagne as she was making dinner, tipping her off to the fact that something special was happening. Then the cringe part. In Episode 4 of "With Love, Meghan," she explained to special guest Samin Nosrat that as she was making the chicken on that special night, it didn't go so well. "I was still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit," Meghan said. "I made a horrible chicken that night. I mean, truly terrible."
Meghan seems to be an intelligent person and adjusting between Celsius and Fahrenheit takes about a 15 second Google search, so we can't understand why that could have been an issue. And it can't possibly have been her first time cooking in that kitchen.
It would have been cute, maybe, if she'd claimed that the mix-up was because she was nervous about the proposal and so she got distracted. But to just confirm that she basically couldn't take the time to research something so remarkably simple is just weird.
Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand requires people to do the thing she doesn't like to do in the kitchen
"With Love, Meghan" is like a Pinterest board come to life, and the drop of Season 2 just so happened to coincide with a restock on products of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's "As Ever" lifestyle brand. The first rollout for "As Ever" faced some hiccups with not enough stock available. It's not just that there was a clear synergy / cash grab going on by highlighting new products on the same day that the show dropped, it's the fact that in Episode 1, Meghan complained about baking, saying, "I love the idea of being able to rethink baking to be just a little more spontaneous."
While there is room for experimentation and creativity in baking, especially when compared to cooking, baking needs specific ratios and measurements to be successful. So as much as she'd like baking to be more impulsive, it really doesn't work like that for most of us.
Plus, a couple of "As Ever" products are baked good mixes. There's a shortbread cookie mix and a crepe mix. Not sure either of those leave a lot of room for spontaneity. So for Meghan, it seems to be a "do what I do" (follow the instructions on the packaging for my products) and not a "do what I say" (be spontaneous in the kitchen) sort of situation.
Tan France got in some laughs during his With Love, Meghan episode
As a bit of an honorable mention, Tan France from "Queer Eye" gave us some of the best lines of the show that poked a bit of loving fun at Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in the process. France and his husband have two kids together, and on his episode of "With Love, Meghan," France and Meghan made hand stamped and painted aprons for their kids. When France was at a loss for what to paint for his second apron, Meghan came in with a suggestion for a rainbow. France shut that down immediately saying it was, "too gay; too on the nose." It may have been an innocent suggestion from Meghan as it was an apron for one of his kids and what kid doesn't love bright colors? But we agree with France that it was too on the nose.
France also teasingly called out Meghan for her use of flower sprinkles, which you can buy for $15 on her As Ever website. When he saw her sprinkling them on the French toast that they'd just made together, he said, "Wow, that's the gayest s*** I've seen in a long time."
Lighthearted ribbing aside, France did admit that he liked the idea of making things beautiful, especially for kids. But we did like how he didn't hold back and poked some fun at Meghan for her penchant of using flower sprinkles on what seems like everything, which she has gotten called out for by social media critics.