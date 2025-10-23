The Pete Hegseth Makeup Room Rumor Will Always Haunt Him

All kinds of controversial things have come out about Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth since his transition from Fox News host to working for the Trump administration. From Hegseth admitting to a truly gross habit, to his multiple affairs, it's hard to pick the most over-the-top thing he has done. With all that we know for sure about him, there are still some things that have been speculated about when it comes to Hegseth, like whether or not he installed a makeup room at the Pentagon.

CBS News reported in April 2025 that Hegseth had asked to get a makeup room next to the press briefing room in the Pentagon. The renovation could have cost upwards of $40,000, though those pricey plans were scrapped for something more economical. It was also confirmed that he is in charge of his own makeup; no professional had been hired. Hegseth issued a denial of the CBS report via X (formerly Twitter), posting, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup' — but whatever."

Despite the denial, a Defense Department spokesperson did confirm that the room off the press briefing area now has "a director's style chair, mirror, and a makeup light," according to The Hill. The Department of Defense shared a picture of the space on X and emphasized that it was a "GREEN ROOM (not a makeup studio)."