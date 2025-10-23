The Pete Hegseth Makeup Room Rumor Will Always Haunt Him
All kinds of controversial things have come out about Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth since his transition from Fox News host to working for the Trump administration. From Hegseth admitting to a truly gross habit, to his multiple affairs, it's hard to pick the most over-the-top thing he has done. With all that we know for sure about him, there are still some things that have been speculated about when it comes to Hegseth, like whether or not he installed a makeup room at the Pentagon.
CBS News reported in April 2025 that Hegseth had asked to get a makeup room next to the press briefing room in the Pentagon. The renovation could have cost upwards of $40,000, though those pricey plans were scrapped for something more economical. It was also confirmed that he is in charge of his own makeup; no professional had been hired. Hegseth issued a denial of the CBS report via X (formerly Twitter), posting, "Totally fake story. No 'orders' and no 'makeup' — but whatever."
Despite the denial, a Defense Department spokesperson did confirm that the room off the press briefing area now has "a director's style chair, mirror, and a makeup light," according to The Hill. The Department of Defense shared a picture of the space on X and emphasized that it was a "GREEN ROOM (not a makeup studio)."
Pete Hegseth's makeup room denial may have made things worse
We still have questions about Pete Hegseth's supposed green room at the Pentagon. If it's not a space for putting on makeup, why the makeup light? It's not totally clear if that's where Hegseth does his makeup before going on camera; it could be that he does it at home, and the room is where he can do touch-ups. Or perhaps the mirror is just there for him to have a little pump-up moment with himself.
Whatever the room is actually used for, it garnered much attention on social media. After Hegseth issued his online denial, commenters weren't buying it. One person posted on X, "My guy, my wife spends less time doing her hair than you do so cool it with the fake outrage. It's not a far reach to believe you enjoy a touch of makeup for your thrice daily Fox News appearances."
Other people had jokes. One person commented on the Department of Defense's X post, asking for a "'Get Ready With Me' makeup tutorial" from Hegseth. And another questioned if Vice President JD Vance was giving Hegseth some insight into how to do his eye makeup. Because Hegseth isn't the only one who can't escape makeup rumors; Vance can't beat the eyeliner allegations either.
Pete Hegseth lecturing the military on manliness was ironic to some
The makeup room rumor came up again in a big way in September 2025 when Pete Hegseth called a meeting of military higher-ups. During his speech, he essentially scolded them about not having manly enough standards for the military, and complained that there were too many overweight people in the armed forces. People on social media pointed out that it seemed contradictory for Hegseth to be making claims about what's masculine or not when he has a (rumored) makeup room at the Pentagon.
That's not to say that we agree with the stereotype that makeup is just for women. If Hegseth wants to wear makeup, who are we to say that's wrong? And anyone going on TV almost certainly has makeup on. But it certainly seems to counter Hegseth's antiquated ideas of what makes a manly man, and he comes off as being all about style rather than substance. As one person noted on X, "Image is everything to a man who has a makeup room installed in the Pentagon so he looks good on TV."