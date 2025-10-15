Usha Vance's Emotional Moment With Erika Kirk Puts Melania Trump Under The Microscope

At this point, it often comes as a surprise whenever Melania Trump finally clocks in for work as first lady, as it's pretty clear that she prefers to avoid the spotlight at all costs. So, while it isn't a shock to notice her absence at an event where Donald Trump and both Vances are all present, it still has people wondering why this emotional event wasn't an occasion that brought the controversial first lady back into the public eye.

When the Trump administration's communications advisor, Margo Martin, shared the video on X, one commenter asked, "Margo...where was Melania?" Veteran Graham Allen shared the same video on X, and his comments were flooded with people asking the exact same question. "Where is Melania? Why doesn't she attend these events? Or at least I never see her at them," wrote one social media user on X. "She wants minimum participation in these charades," another commenter replied. "It's not in her contract," joked another.

While it's clear that plenty of people don't expect to see Melania at public events, this occasion in particular seemed to leave some people wondering: If the second lady can reach out to comfort Erika Kirk, why can't the first lady? Based on what we've seen over the years, though, Melania doesn't seem to come out of hiding no matter how many times people ask, "Where is Melania?" Maybe she'll appear if you say her name three times, but then again, probably not.