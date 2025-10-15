Red Flags Have Reportedly Already Surfaced In Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry's New Romance
Coming off the heels of a whirlwind breakup, Katy Perry appears to have quickly moved on from Orlando Bloom. There's evidence to suggest that Bloom is taking the breakup harder than Perry, and her latest adventure in dating just might be proof as to why. Though the couple of nearly nine years split in June 2025, by July, Perry was already seen cozying up to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But what initially seemed like an interesting match has already been beset by some mounting red flags.
For starters, there was the whiplash-inducing rumor that Perry and Trudeau abruptly called it quits just as soon as they were linked, with the former prime minister preferring his privacy — something that's hard to come by when dating a pop star. However, at the start of October 2025, The Daily Mail published photos of the two smooching on Perry's yacht. The back-and-forth reports feel eerily like Perry's former relationship, in which she and Bloom were on-again and off-again for the first portion of their stint.
Quickly moving on from a previous relationship can be a bit of a red flag, and even though Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire have been separated for a few years, the internet gets divided every time Grégoire makes a post. Wanting to hide the relationship could be one way that Trudeau is trying to save face, but it could also be an attempt to run away from any potential red flags, especially since he's so focused on privacy.
Justin Trudeau wants what he can't have with Katy Perry
Even though reports of the romance between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry went dark during the summer, it appears as if their fondness for each other did not. According to insiders who dished to People in October 2025, "They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer." While they both have busy schedules, the sources added, "They are definitely into each other — and have been." There's also evidence to suggest that Trudeau and Perry getting together so quickly caused some sour grapes for Orlando Bloom.
The way that Trudeau has allegedly been pursuing Perry has also felt a bit off. Trudeau was the one to seek out the pop star. Not only did he make appearances at her shows and take her out on the town in Montreal, but a source told People, "He even flew to California to see her during a tour break." However, it seems that dating someone so high-profile has been rubbing Trudeau the wrong way.
According to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, some of Trudeau's friends claimed that the Canadian was upset by the leaked yacht photos. "Justin thought it was private," one source said, adding, "He's not into performative romance." This begs the question: Why did he pursue someone who is such a public figure if he didn't want to be seen? Hopefully the two can work out these discrepancies behind the scenes before they become major roadblocks.