Red Flags Have Reportedly Already Surfaced In Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry's New Romance

Coming off the heels of a whirlwind breakup, Katy Perry appears to have quickly moved on from Orlando Bloom. There's evidence to suggest that Bloom is taking the breakup harder than Perry, and her latest adventure in dating just might be proof as to why. Though the couple of nearly nine years split in June 2025, by July, Perry was already seen cozying up to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But what initially seemed like an interesting match has already been beset by some mounting red flags.

For starters, there was the whiplash-inducing rumor that Perry and Trudeau abruptly called it quits just as soon as they were linked, with the former prime minister preferring his privacy — something that's hard to come by when dating a pop star. However, at the start of October 2025, The Daily Mail published photos of the two smooching on Perry's yacht. The back-and-forth reports feel eerily like Perry's former relationship, in which she and Bloom were on-again and off-again for the first portion of their stint.

Quickly moving on from a previous relationship can be a bit of a red flag, and even though Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire have been separated for a few years, the internet gets divided every time Grégoire makes a post. Wanting to hide the relationship could be one way that Trudeau is trying to save face, but it could also be an attempt to run away from any potential red flags, especially since he's so focused on privacy.