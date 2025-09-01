Why Justin Trudeau's Short-Lived Relationship With Katy Perry Came To An Abrupt End

According to the Daily Mail's source, though Justin Trudeau was somewhat uncomfortable with the attention his date with Katy Perry was getting, the reason the two stopped talking as often really just came down to the fact that both the retired politician and the pop star have other priorities. "She's busy, he's busy, They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off," the source said, further explaining that there's absolutely no hard feelings between Trudeau and Perry.

On that note, though Trudeau's prime minister days are over, he is still a full-time dad, and even took his three kids on three separate vacations over the course of the summer of 2025. Meanwhile, Perry began her Lifetimes Tour in April 2025, with the tour's various legs taking place all around the world through December 2025. And that's not even taking into account Perry's split from Orlando Bloom in July 2025.

To that end, another source speaking to the Daily Mail threw cold water on the idea that anything significant was ever going to blossom from Perry's encounters with Trudeau. "She hasn't told anyone it was anything more ... if something were happening, she'd let her close friends know. But right now it is nothing more than friendship," the second source said, adding, "She isn't ready to start dating anyone right now, she has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando."