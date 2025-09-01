Why Justin Trudeau's Short-Lived Relationship With Katy Perry Came To An Abrupt End
There are some glaring signs that Justin Trudeau is loving bachelor life following his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire. For instance, if you've been following the former Canadian Prime Minister, you've no doubt heard word of his rumored romance with pop star Katy Perry. Trudeau was even spotted rocking out at one of Perry's concerts, which seemed to lend credence to the rumors. After a little while, though, information regarding Trudeau and Perry's romance abruptly stopped — and it seems like there's a perfectly reasonable explanation as to why exactly that is.
According to a source speaking with the Daily Mail in August 2025, Perry was relatively unbothered when photos of her first date with Trudeau leaked online, as she is apparently used to that sort of thing. Trudeau, on the other hand, despite being a prominent public figure in his own right, was a bit more taken aback by the whole thing. "I know for a fact that Justin wasn't thrilled about the pictures getting out," the source said, adding, "It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted." That being said, this didn't necessarily doom a potential romance in and of itself. "It didn't chase him away or anything, but it wasn't ideal," the source explained. What might have done the job, however, is the fact that both Trudeau and Perry have a lot on their respective plates at any given time.
Reports claim Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry naturally drifted back apart
According to the Daily Mail's source, though Justin Trudeau was somewhat uncomfortable with the attention his date with Katy Perry was getting, the reason the two stopped talking as often really just came down to the fact that both the retired politician and the pop star have other priorities. "She's busy, he's busy, They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there's nothing negative about it. They just aren't in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off," the source said, further explaining that there's absolutely no hard feelings between Trudeau and Perry.
On that note, though Trudeau's prime minister days are over, he is still a full-time dad, and even took his three kids on three separate vacations over the course of the summer of 2025. Meanwhile, Perry began her Lifetimes Tour in April 2025, with the tour's various legs taking place all around the world through December 2025. And that's not even taking into account Perry's split from Orlando Bloom in July 2025.
To that end, another source speaking to the Daily Mail threw cold water on the idea that anything significant was ever going to blossom from Perry's encounters with Trudeau. "She hasn't told anyone it was anything more ... if something were happening, she'd let her close friends know. But right now it is nothing more than friendship," the second source said, adding, "She isn't ready to start dating anyone right now, she has to continue to focus on her healing from separating from Orlando."