How Keanu Reeves Really Feels About The Alexandra Grant Marriage Rumors
Since they went public with their romance, which began much earlier than the moment it made headlines in 2019, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have had one of the sweetest but most low-key relationships in Hollywood. And as with all fairytale romances, the public wants a happy ending for the pair, specifically one that features them exchanging vows at the altar sooner rather than later. This desire is even stronger for fans who have witnessed Reeves face tragedy after tragedy through the years. So, it's no surprise that a rumor that the couple secretly tied the knot gained traction in September 2025 to the point that a representative for the "Matrix" star had to release a statement to shut them down. "It is not true. They are not married," the rep said, according to People. Grant also put out her own denial via Instagram after apparently getting a lot of congratulatory messages.
A couple of weeks later, Reeves shared his two cents on the marriage rumors. Speaking to E! News on the red carpet in October 2025, the "Good Fortune" actor suggested that he wasn't all that surprised when the speculation popped up and spread like wildfire on social media, considering it wasn't his first rodeo. "Well, that wasn't the first time. We've been going out for a long time," he said. Reeves went on to say that he thought it was lovely to see fans so happy over the rumor that they got married and approved of how Grant had chosen to share the bad news that it was, unfortunately, not true. "The wedding, it's a nice thing. People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, 'Thank you, but here's the reality,'" he added.
Alexandra Grant gave fans a gift to ease their disappointment over the false wedding news
Instead of ignoring the wedding rumors or sharing the truth only with their friends and family, Keanu Reeves' longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, gave a sweet and thoughtful response to the speculation in September 2025. She took to Instagram to post a photo of her and the "John Wick" star sharing a kiss on a flight of steps at the Roden Crater in Arizona. In the caption, the visual artist wrote, "This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)...'" Grant then explained why she was giving her followers an intimate look into their usually private relationship. "I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn't get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!" she added.
While neither Grant nor Reeves provided any hint that there would be wedding bells in their future, they did give us plenty of signs over the years that their relationship is a lasting one. They could gush endlessly about the other when asked about their partner in interviews. They also don't feel the need to flaunt their romance at every opportunity. "The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun. I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone," Grant said, per People. "It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."