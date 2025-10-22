How Keanu Reeves Really Feels About The Alexandra Grant Marriage Rumors

Since they went public with their romance, which began much earlier than the moment it made headlines in 2019, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have had one of the sweetest but most low-key relationships in Hollywood. And as with all fairytale romances, the public wants a happy ending for the pair, specifically one that features them exchanging vows at the altar sooner rather than later. This desire is even stronger for fans who have witnessed Reeves face tragedy after tragedy through the years. So, it's no surprise that a rumor that the couple secretly tied the knot gained traction in September 2025 to the point that a representative for the "Matrix" star had to release a statement to shut them down. "It is not true. They are not married," the rep said, according to People. Grant also put out her own denial via Instagram after apparently getting a lot of congratulatory messages.

A couple of weeks later, Reeves shared his two cents on the marriage rumors. Speaking to E! News on the red carpet in October 2025, the "Good Fortune" actor suggested that he wasn't all that surprised when the speculation popped up and spread like wildfire on social media, considering it wasn't his first rodeo. "Well, that wasn't the first time. We've been going out for a long time," he said. Reeves went on to say that he thought it was lovely to see fans so happy over the rumor that they got married and approved of how Grant had chosen to share the bad news that it was, unfortunately, not true. "The wedding, it's a nice thing. People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, 'Thank you, but here's the reality,'" he added.