Tragic Details About Little House On The Prairie Star Melissa Gilbert's Divorce

Not only was Melissa Gilbert's first marriage to Bo Brinkman rife with cheating on his part, but she felt that second husband Bruce Boxleitner had long drifted away from her by the time they called it quits. In her 2022 book "Back to the Prairie," the actor recalled an incident where she got back surgery, and Boxleitner seemed rather lackadaisical about making sure she had a ride home. "When my husband was called to bring me home, he asked if I could instead hire a car or ask a friend. [...] Bruce's response, or lack thereof, gave me plenty to think about during the long, slow recovery," Gilbert wrote. With that in mind, it's not hard to see why she felt she needed a sudden change after they split.

But as Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively told us, it's better to ease into a new chapter than to rip the book up entirely. "It helps to pause and just sit with the discomfort instead of racing to fix it," she advised, adding, "Don't rush into relationships, extreme makeovers, or big changes just to fill the silence, those things can blur your judgment when you're still healing." Still, Gilbert wouldn't change a thing, as that tumultuous period shaped the person she became, and ultimately led her to now-husband Timothy Busfield, whom the former child star married in 2013.

Her earlier advice notwithstanding, Dr. Hafeez reckons it's good that Gilbert isn't too hard on herself about the past. "The first step is to stop judging your past self through today's eyes," she said regarding leaving certain mistakes in the rearview, concluding simply, "You made choices based on what you knew then, not what you know now."