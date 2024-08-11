What To Know About Shannen Doherty's Feud With Former Costar Melissa Gilbert

Shannen Doherty may be revered for her candid cancer journey that ultimately took her life, but during her "90210" heyday, the actor had a reputation as one of the bad girls of Hollywood. While Doherty would later have a stunning transformation, her scandalous reputation was boosted in no small part to an incident involving Melissa Gilbert's first husband.

As for how the two know each other, Doherty briefly starred on "Little House of the Prairie" when she was only 12 years old. According to Gilbert's memoir, "Prairie Tale," Doherty was enamored by the older actor and followed her every move as they worked together on the show. However, their relationship took a twisted turn in the early '90s that left Gilbert still fuming mad two decades later. During a 2014 interview (via Us Weekly), Andy Cohen brought up Doherty, prompting Gilbert to reveal that she'd do the following if she ever caught the "Charmed" star on the street: "I would just punch her in the house."

Dang, what did Doherty do that was so bad? Try sleeping with Gilbert's husband.