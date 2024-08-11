What To Know About Shannen Doherty's Feud With Former Costar Melissa Gilbert
Shannen Doherty may be revered for her candid cancer journey that ultimately took her life, but during her "90210" heyday, the actor had a reputation as one of the bad girls of Hollywood. While Doherty would later have a stunning transformation, her scandalous reputation was boosted in no small part to an incident involving Melissa Gilbert's first husband.
As for how the two know each other, Doherty briefly starred on "Little House of the Prairie" when she was only 12 years old. According to Gilbert's memoir, "Prairie Tale," Doherty was enamored by the older actor and followed her every move as they worked together on the show. However, their relationship took a twisted turn in the early '90s that left Gilbert still fuming mad two decades later. During a 2014 interview (via Us Weekly), Andy Cohen brought up Doherty, prompting Gilbert to reveal that she'd do the following if she ever caught the "Charmed" star on the street: "I would just punch her in the house."
Dang, what did Doherty do that was so bad? Try sleeping with Gilbert's husband.
Melissa Gilbert's husband had a one-night stand with Shannen Doherty
Melissa Gilbert's first marriage to Bo Brinkman had a lot of problems. In her memoir, "Prairie Tale," Gilbert wrote that the couple were attempting to reconcile following a trial separation. Gilbert made it a point to note that it was a decade after working together with Doherty because the "90210" star was about to play an explosive role in Gilbert's marriage. While in therapy with Brinkman, he confessed to having a one-night stand with Doherty, and needless to say, Gilbert was not thrilled.
The actor wrote that she later ran into Doherty at the 1991 Emmys and confronted her about the affair. "She looked at me and attempted to give me a hug. I pushed her away and said, 'I don't think so,'" Gilbert said before revealing she knew what Doherty did. "She looked me square in the eye. I thought I saw a barely perceptible smirk. Then she said, 'I told you that when I grew up I wanted to be just like you.'"
According to Gilbert, Doherty's reaction was jarring and she got the heck out of there. "It was too 'Single White Female' for my taste," she wrote. Gilbert's marriage to Brinkman ultimately ended, but at least she still had one idyllic romance that Doherty never tarnished.
Melissa Gilbert dated Tom Cruise before he was Tom Cruise
Laura Ingalls Wilder was on top of the world as the young teenage star of "Little House on the Prairie," and she landed herself one heck of a boyfriend during that time: Tom Cruise. Although, as she told "Watch What Happens Live," this was before he changed his name and became a white-hot Hollywood star. According to Gilbert, she got Cruise right off the bus.
"Actually, when I dated him he was Tom Mapother still. It was when he first moved to Los Angeles, and I think I was ... 16 maybe or 17?" she said (via ABC News). However, in a recurring theme for Cruise's relationships, things weren't exactly hot and heavy. "I did not have sex with him. We made out, but honestly, there was no sex."
As Gilbert explained, the two moved on as young people do (and without any meddling from Shannen Doherty), but Gilbert does recall helping Cruise adjust to living on his own. "I actually bought him his first set of dishes," she proudly recalled.