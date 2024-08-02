Melissa Gilbert's Tragic Real-Life Story

It's no surprise that Melissa Gilbert became involved in Hollywood from a young age, as she was adopted when she was just 1 day old by a couple of entertainers, comedian Paul Gilbert and actor Barbara Crane. Unfortunately, the child actor grew to learn that much of her life had been fabricated early on, from the stories she was told about her birth parents to the fact that she was never given a proper Jewish conversion ceremony.

Because of this, Gilbert's relationship with her mother was strained, which she wrote about in her 2009 memoir "Prairie Tale" (via Today). "My mother, whom I love dearly, has continually revised my life story within the context of a complicated family history that includes more than the usual share of divorce, step-children, dysfunction, and obfuscation, and I've spent most of my adult life attempting to deconstruct that history and separate fact from fiction, especially as the facts pertain to ... me!" she penned.

Today, Gilbert has two biological children, three step-children from her current marriage and two from a previous-marriage. There's no doubt that the misfortune she encountered as a child influenced her parenting. She spoke further on her childhood while on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" in November 2014, saying, "I had my own familial traumas and difficulties. My father died when I was 11. My parents divorced when I was 6. My mother remarried a few times. There was sadness and discomfort at home."

