Inappropriate Confessions Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Should've Kept To Themselves

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' professional and personal lives have been intertwined since the mid-1990s. Ripa was smitten with Consuelos' headshot even before he joined her on the cast of "All My Children." Just over a year later, they were married. Fast forward to 2023, and Consuelos took a job alongside Ripa once again, as her co-host on "Live with Kelly and Mark." Part of this show's premise has always been that the hosts share some personal details, and Ripa and Consuelos embraced this idea — maybe a little too much. "I think we'll find out what's off limits, probably in real time, which can be very compelling or disastrous," Ripa warned Variety. Given their anything goes mindset, it's not surprising that Ripa and Consuelos have sometimes provided too much information about their off-camera life.

It didn't take long for the couple to share some less-glamorous parts of themselves. During Consuelos' second day of hosting "Live," Ripa treated viewers to an audio file of her husband's snoring. She then proceeded to detail her various attempts to get Consuelos to quiet down, including pushing and poking him. Since then, it's a topic they're revisited on multiple occasions. "Mark kept me awake all night last night," Ripa stated suggestively on a March 2024 episode (via E! News). Then she added, "No no, it's not that, it's not what you think." For audiences who found these snoring discussions off-putting, they were actually pretty mild compared to some of the couple's other confessions.