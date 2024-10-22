Inappropriate Confessions Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Should've Kept To Themselves
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' professional and personal lives have been intertwined since the mid-1990s. Ripa was smitten with Consuelos' headshot even before he joined her on the cast of "All My Children." Just over a year later, they were married. Fast forward to 2023, and Consuelos took a job alongside Ripa once again, as her co-host on "Live with Kelly and Mark." Part of this show's premise has always been that the hosts share some personal details, and Ripa and Consuelos embraced this idea — maybe a little too much. "I think we'll find out what's off limits, probably in real time, which can be very compelling or disastrous," Ripa warned Variety. Given their anything goes mindset, it's not surprising that Ripa and Consuelos have sometimes provided too much information about their off-camera life.
It didn't take long for the couple to share some less-glamorous parts of themselves. During Consuelos' second day of hosting "Live," Ripa treated viewers to an audio file of her husband's snoring. She then proceeded to detail her various attempts to get Consuelos to quiet down, including pushing and poking him. Since then, it's a topic they're revisited on multiple occasions. "Mark kept me awake all night last night," Ripa stated suggestively on a March 2024 episode (via E! News). Then she added, "No no, it's not that, it's not what you think." For audiences who found these snoring discussions off-putting, they were actually pretty mild compared to some of the couple's other confessions.
Ripa and Consuelos' kids have walked in on them having sex multiple times
Even before Mark Consuelos became a regular on "Live," he frequently co-hosted. In July 2019, this pairing led to one of Kelly Ripa's most awkward on camera moments. She and Consuelos described how their daughter, Lola Consuelos, reacted after she entered their bedroom when they were having sex. Ripa then went on to add some unnecessary imagery. Later, when the family shared a meal with Consuelos' parents and sister, Ripa recounted telling Lola, "With respect, we weren't in the kitchen, we weren't in the hallway or your room." Consuelos appeared unfazed by the whole situation, and he even added to the uncomfortable tale by explaining how their two sons commiserated with their sister about the times they caught their parents in the act.
As Consuelos indicated on "Live," this wasn't the first time that Lola had interrupted her parents while they were intimate. A similar situation occurred eight years earlier when Lola was looking for a late-night beverage. Coincidentally, on both occasions it was Lola's birthday and they happened to be with extended family. Ripa shared the stories of both incidents on her podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera." The first time, Ripa blamed Consuelo for not double-checking whether he locked the door correctly. When Lola surprised them, Consuelos left her to provide explanations to their daughter. "I didn't know if he somehow was hanging from the ceiling. He just vanished," she commented.
Ripa and Consuelos sometimes blur the distinction between work and private time
Sometimes Kelly Ripa and mark Consuelos get a little too comfortable at work. Before a July 2024 "Live" episode, Ripa was checking out Consuelo's attire. "I felt his pants," she explained (via Us Weekly). Things quickly escalated as Ripa got overexcited by her husband's muscular legs. "I'm backstage rubbing up and down his thighs," she added. "I realize people are looking at us like, 'Are you OK? Do you forget that you're in a place of business?' And, yes is the answer!" Ripa admitted to the audience that her actions were out of place.
She's noted that there are some lines she will not cross on the talk show. During a September 2022 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Ripa asserted that she and Consuelos had never had sex while working together on "Live." However, she did disclose that they had at least one passionate encounter backstage on "All My Children."
These candid confessions can sometimes have unfortunate repercussions, like when Ripa joked back in 2017 that Consuelos' behavior was "mean" following intimacy. During his next appearance on "Live," Consuelos detailed his embarrassment after he got a barrage of questions when the story spread online. This discussion opened up further opportunities for TMI as the couple tried to clarify the situation. Consuelos described his post-coital sleepiness as "happy, satisfied." "He's oddly attentive," Ripa added. "There's odd conversation . . . would you like pizza? Can I get you flowers?"