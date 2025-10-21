6 Times JD Vance Was Caught Giving Donald Trump Shady Side-Eye
Back in July 2024, a curveball announcement came from Donald Trump's campaign that New York Times best-selling author and Senator JD Vance would take the seat beside the former "Miss Universe" owner as his vice president. Ditching his previous VP, Mike Pence, Trump welcomed Vance to his team with great vigor from both men. Though, this excitement and camaraderie posed before cameras and rallies doesn't tell the full truth of the pair's relationship. Despite the face he puts forward and the praise he spews for the 47th president, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author has a history of criticism poised toward Trump.
Vance has previously voiced a great dislike for Trump throughout interviews, tweets, and messages, referring to Trump as an "idiot" and even "America's Hitler," per Politico. Vance's previous statements have resurfaced, given his role on Trump's side. With the author's past brutal remarks on his running mate, a new microscope has been taken to photos of the pair, revealing a series of seemingly nasty looks the VP has given the president throughout their time working together. In full view of nearby cameras, some of Vance's glances at Trump have appeared to be downright disgusted side-eyes.
Even camera focus can't hide Vance's sneering look
When Argentinian officials visited the White House in October 2025, Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump sat down with the leaders in an open dialogue in the White House Cabinet room. During the well-photographed event, Vance's icked look when glancing toward Trump was caught on camera.
Though out of focus in this image, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's side-eye and apparent sneer can be seen at the center of the snapped photo. Looking to the president sitting on his left, the vice president appears to scrunch his eyebrows together while he listens.
Vance's look and body language say it all
Prior to the president's trip to the U.K. in September 2025, Donald Trump announced an updated trade deal between the two countries in a May 2025 press conference held in the Oval Office. While Trump answered questions and discussed the ins and outs of the deal, JD Vance seemingly saw the opportunity to let his true feelings show.
With his arms crossed, standing over the shoulder of the ex-"Apprentice" host, Vance can be seen wearing a stern and concerned look on his face. With his lips turned down and his brows furrowed together, the VP's seeming dislike of Trump is almost undeniable.
The sassiest of side-eyes captured in 4K
Donald Trump stood fresh-faced before a team of White House press corps reporters back in August 2025 to announce the location of the 2026 World Cup draw. As he went on about the decision and answered follow-ups from the crowd, JD Vance was snapped in a photo.
The vice president looks less than thrilled to be standing near the president, as evidenced by his disgruntled look and downturned eyebrows. It seems whenever the second-in-command can sneak a dirty look the president's way, he will.
The VP's side-eyes are getting more and more evident
In a June 2025 conference held in the East Room of the White House, President Donald Trump announced air strikes on Iran. Though Vice President JD Vance backed Trump's decision, his side-eye during the businessman's presentation seemed full of disdain.
Photographed standing over Trump's right shoulder, Vance can be seen with his eyes narrowed and an expression that bordered on anger. The best-selling author's lips are pulled down in a frown, and his eyebrows are once again furrowed to create a disgruntled glare at the president.
JD Vance's side-eye in the Oval Office creates tension
In another snapped photo from President Donald Trump's announcement about the 2026 World Cup, the former "Miss Universe" owner smiles as he was shown the golden FIFA World Cup Trophy. While Trump admires the piece (and apparently hopes to have it for the Oval Office), JD Vance's face tells a story of something less than admiration.
Though out of focus and despite his face being cast in a slight shadow, Vance's air appears to depict annoyance while he looks down and over at Trump, with his mouth slightly open and nearly frowning alongside an icked expression.
Vance's side-eye dates back to January 2025
Stepping up to the press room podium in the early days of 2025, JD Vance addressed the White House press corps for one of the first times. He doesn't stand alone before the sea of reporters and photographers; standing beside him as he talks is Donald Trump.
As Vance speaks before the crowd, he looks over his shoulder momentarily, toward the president. It's in this moment that the snapped photo reveals a seemingly angry look in the VP's eyes when they find the former TV host.