6 Times JD Vance Was Caught Giving Donald Trump Shady Side-Eye

Back in July 2024, a curveball announcement came from Donald Trump's campaign that New York Times best-selling author and Senator JD Vance would take the seat beside the former "Miss Universe" owner as his vice president. Ditching his previous VP, Mike Pence, Trump welcomed Vance to his team with great vigor from both men. Though, this excitement and camaraderie posed before cameras and rallies doesn't tell the full truth of the pair's relationship. Despite the face he puts forward and the praise he spews for the 47th president, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author has a history of criticism poised toward Trump.

Vance has previously voiced a great dislike for Trump throughout interviews, tweets, and messages, referring to Trump as an "idiot" and even "America's Hitler," per Politico. Vance's previous statements have resurfaced, given his role on Trump's side. With the author's past brutal remarks on his running mate, a new microscope has been taken to photos of the pair, revealing a series of seemingly nasty looks the VP has given the president throughout their time working together. In full view of nearby cameras, some of Vance's glances at Trump have appeared to be downright disgusted side-eyes.