What JD Vance Is Like In Real Life (Without The Pantsuit & Politics)

Whether you love him or despise him, there's no arguing that JD Vance is quite the character. From a self-professed "never Trump" guy to becoming his VP, Vance has changed quite a bit since he first released his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which chronicled his traumatic childhood riddled with absent parents, poverty, and seemingly insurmountable challenges. But Vance managed to get into Yale, and eventually, the White House. Who is he behind all the politics?

When he's not busy sending Democrats' blood pressure through the roof, Vance is a guy who enjoys fishing, spending time with his children, and practicing his Christian faith. The vice president was seen beaming as he went fishing with the U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy in August 2025, and he took his kids with him on the adventure. Something else folks might not know is that Vance is clearly a "Lord of the Rings" fan; he named his venture firm "Narya" after one of the Rings of Power.

Before his U.K. trip, Vance revealed a little about his personal life while making an appearance on "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von." He admitted that being vice president still felt unreal, that he's a dog lover, and that he was shocked when the president had a cake baked for the Vance family's dog's birthday. The vice president also betrayed his love for a good time, admitting to Von that, after winning the election, "I did have a fair amount to drink that night."