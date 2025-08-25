What JD Vance Is Like In Real Life (Without The Pantsuit & Politics)
Whether you love him or despise him, there's no arguing that JD Vance is quite the character. From a self-professed "never Trump" guy to becoming his VP, Vance has changed quite a bit since he first released his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," which chronicled his traumatic childhood riddled with absent parents, poverty, and seemingly insurmountable challenges. But Vance managed to get into Yale, and eventually, the White House. Who is he behind all the politics?
When he's not busy sending Democrats' blood pressure through the roof, Vance is a guy who enjoys fishing, spending time with his children, and practicing his Christian faith. The vice president was seen beaming as he went fishing with the U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy in August 2025, and he took his kids with him on the adventure. Something else folks might not know is that Vance is clearly a "Lord of the Rings" fan; he named his venture firm "Narya" after one of the Rings of Power.
Before his U.K. trip, Vance revealed a little about his personal life while making an appearance on "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von." He admitted that being vice president still felt unreal, that he's a dog lover, and that he was shocked when the president had a cake baked for the Vance family's dog's birthday. The vice president also betrayed his love for a good time, admitting to Von that, after winning the election, "I did have a fair amount to drink that night."
Vance values his family
Some might argue that there are signs JD and Usha Vance's marriage might not last, but he constantly promotes valuing family — even those who have wronged him in the past. For instance, he introduced his mother, with whom he had a complicated relationship as a child, at the 2024 Republican National Convention. While making an appearance on "The Katie Miller Podcast," JD explained, "I try to take a couple of hours every day and make them as sacred as possible [...] We've been pretty good at making sure that I have at least a couple of hours with my family every single day."
JD's bond with his wife Usha has consistently been under the spotlight. During an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the vice president told the former Fox News host, "Look, I love my wife so much. I love her because she's who she is [...] She's such a good mom. She's such a brilliant lawyer, and I'm so proud of her." He also fiercely defended her against racist attacks, telling detractors, "Don't attack my wife. She's out of your league" (via YouTube).
There are, however, some strange things about JD and Usha's marriage that have left pundits scratching their heads. In "Hillbilly Elegy," he confessed that he had anger issues and that Usha has helped him navigate it. "It's not just that I've learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me," he penned.