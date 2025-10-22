What You Never Knew About Kate Middleton's Daughter Princess Charlotte

With her royal title and lavish upbringing, one might assume that Princess Charlotte of Wales spends her evenings practicing etiquette and sipping tea. But behind the image of her regal family, Charlotte is just like any other 10-year-old, with the hobbies to prove it. The young royal has stayed away from interviews and steered clear of any public comment due to her young age, but her parents have shared some glimpses into her daily life.

Just like any other mom, Catherine, Princess of Wales, loves to talk about her children whenever she can. During an October 2025 visit to Home-Start Oxford, an organization that offers support to families, the future Queen of England was reportedly bonding with her fellow moms by sharing insights about her daughter. One thing Middleton revealed was Charlotte's affinity for the outdoors. This was also on display when The Prince and Princess of Wales honored Charlotte on her birthday with an Instagram post, which depicted the young royal decked out in hiking gear and posing in a field.

Middleton is not the only one who loves to chat about Charlotte. William, Prince of Wales, also shared some snippets about his daughter in May 2025. Meeting with Olympian Keely Hodgkinson, the future king detailed Charlotte's shared passion with the athlete: running. "The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles, and that she did watch me in Paris," Hodgkinson revealed to Hello!.