What You Never Knew About Kate Middleton's Daughter Princess Charlotte
With her royal title and lavish upbringing, one might assume that Princess Charlotte of Wales spends her evenings practicing etiquette and sipping tea. But behind the image of her regal family, Charlotte is just like any other 10-year-old, with the hobbies to prove it. The young royal has stayed away from interviews and steered clear of any public comment due to her young age, but her parents have shared some glimpses into her daily life.
Just like any other mom, Catherine, Princess of Wales, loves to talk about her children whenever she can. During an October 2025 visit to Home-Start Oxford, an organization that offers support to families, the future Queen of England was reportedly bonding with her fellow moms by sharing insights about her daughter. One thing Middleton revealed was Charlotte's affinity for the outdoors. This was also on display when The Prince and Princess of Wales honored Charlotte on her birthday with an Instagram post, which depicted the young royal decked out in hiking gear and posing in a field.
Middleton is not the only one who loves to chat about Charlotte. William, Prince of Wales, also shared some snippets about his daughter in May 2025. Meeting with Olympian Keely Hodgkinson, the future king detailed Charlotte's shared passion with the athlete: running. "The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles, and that she did watch me in Paris," Hodgkinson revealed to Hello!.
Princess Charlotte's new trendy hobbies
Aside from her more active ways of staying occupied and entertained, Princess Charlotte has developed some trendy hobbies. Like many young girls, Charlotte showed great interest in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and she was able to attend the concert in 2024 with Prince William and her brother Prince George. She even got to meet the pop star and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at the show. Swift's Eras Tour, outside of its booming success, became known for a fan-made tradition of trading friendship bracelets. In preparation for the concert, the young royal took part in this tradition, crafting a bracelet for her father, which he was spotted wearing during a trip to South Africa.
Her crafty hobby is surprisingly normal for a princess, as is her reported affinity for a popular Netflix film. According to The Sun, Charlotte is a fan of "KPop Demon Hunters." After a young fan wrote a letter to the princess, detailing her own interest in the animated film, she received a letter back that noted the palace's decision to play "Golden" (a popular song from the film) during the Changing of the Guard. This response has been speculated to be proof of Charlotte's love for the movie.