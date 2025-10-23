Chrissy Teigen Isn't Shy With Her Feelings About Meghan Markle

Love her or loathe her, the Duchess of Sussex isn't going anywhere anytime soon. At least, that's what model Chrissy Teigen says anyway. For those who've been wondering whether Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle are still friends, the answer is a resounding yes. The model enthusiastically sang her famous pal's praises during an October 2025 interview with People, gushing, "I adore her. I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong." Teigen also defended Meghan against all the internet trolls who are constantly attacking her, opining, "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children." The model added that the former "Suits" star isn't aiming for anyone else's approval; she's simply doing her thing and focusing on living her best life.

Teigen made an appearance on Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan," which has received mixed reviews and hasn't done as well as the first season of the Netflix reality show, which also attracted a heavy amount of criticism. The lifestyle series experienced a sharp decline in viewership within its first week of release, with 500,000 less people tuning in than Season 1. Critics were relentless; The Guardian called the show "painfully contrived" and "boring," while The Telegraph decried it as "tone deaf." The Times also weighed in, describing Meghan herself as "a woman in need of some cash." Teigen, seemingly in response to the criticism, reasoned simply, "People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe."