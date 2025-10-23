Chrissy Teigen Isn't Shy With Her Feelings About Meghan Markle
Love her or loathe her, the Duchess of Sussex isn't going anywhere anytime soon. At least, that's what model Chrissy Teigen says anyway. For those who've been wondering whether Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle are still friends, the answer is a resounding yes. The model enthusiastically sang her famous pal's praises during an October 2025 interview with People, gushing, "I adore her. I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong." Teigen also defended Meghan against all the internet trolls who are constantly attacking her, opining, "It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children." The model added that the former "Suits" star isn't aiming for anyone else's approval; she's simply doing her thing and focusing on living her best life.
Teigen made an appearance on Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan," which has received mixed reviews and hasn't done as well as the first season of the Netflix reality show, which also attracted a heavy amount of criticism. The lifestyle series experienced a sharp decline in viewership within its first week of release, with 500,000 less people tuning in than Season 1. Critics were relentless; The Guardian called the show "painfully contrived" and "boring," while The Telegraph decried it as "tone deaf." The Times also weighed in, describing Meghan herself as "a woman in need of some cash." Teigen, seemingly in response to the criticism, reasoned simply, "People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they're going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe."
Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen go way back
Something even diehard fans might not know about Meghan Markle is that, long before she landed her breakout role on "Suits," the wannabe actor made several appearances as one of the briefcase girls on "Deal or No Deal," alongside none other than Chrissy Teigen. In fact, that's how the two women first met. They bonded over the experience during Teigen's appearance on the second season of "With Love, Meghan," with the Duchess of Sussex noting that they had both come a long way since then. "I haven't seen her in almost 20 years," Meghan disclosed. "And then I reached out and we reconnected a couple years ago," (via E! News). The long-time pals looked back on their time on the hit show together, recounting all the glam a briefcase girl had to endure on set. "I remember all having to stand in line to get our lashes put on in a row," Meghan shared, while Teigen still recalled how they had to give said lashes back at the end of filming.
She revealed, "I do remember coming off stage one day and they held, like, a Ziploc bag open. And we all just took our eyelashes off and put it in there. I'm like, 'Are these for tomorrow?'" Meghan Markle has faced some heat for her "Deal or No Deal" comments, which haven't always been positive. During an episode of her short-lived "Archetypes" podcast, the royal defector spoke candidly about what it was really like, admitting that, as much as she appreciated the paycheck, it didn't exactly make her feel good about herself. "It was solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains," Meghan explained (via the Hollywood Reporter). "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance."