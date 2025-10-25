DWTS Star Derek Hough's Tragic & Terrifying Experience With Bullying
The following article includes mentions of extreme bullying and violence.
The Hough siblings have taken the dance world by storm. Ballroom dance pro brother and sister Julianne and Derek Hough joined "Dancing with the Stars" in the earlier seasons of the competition show and have been synonymous with the Mirrorball Trophy ever since. For Derek Hough, it's an award he has earned more than any other person on the show, as he's secured the reigning title of dance pro who has won "DWTS" the most. Despite accruing immense fame and success from his dance background, he wasn't met with the same admiration as a child. In fact, Hough has opened up about the severe bullying he faced growing up.
"I experienced some pretty extreme stuff," the Emmy-award-winning choreographer explained in an Instagram video posted in October 2025. Hough vulnerably detailed "being hung by a tree by my feet, being spat on, beaten up, a gun held to my head, even hogtied in a field for hours." He said that his candor was motivated by the hate he was witnessing online, and as an expectant parent with his wife, Hayley Erbert, he was reflecting on the digital age into which he was bringing a child. Nevertheless, Hough referred to the bullying he endured as "physical and emotional torture."
Derek Hough says he was beaten up for being a dancer
The praise for ballroom and Latin dance today is boundless, but growing up in Utah, Derek Hough was met with harsh criticism from peers for being a dancer. The "Extra" host spoke on "Larry King Now" in 2019 about how his sport was the catalyst for bullying. "I was bullied pretty severely in school and went to several different schools because I kept getting beaten up," he shared. When King asked if his bullies saw dance as "effeminate," Hough said, "Yeah, it wasn't like a cool thing to do."
Fortunately, Hough's tormentors didn't scare him away from pursuing a career in dance, and ultimately carving out one of the most successful paths a professional dancer could follow. Reflecting on his childhood on Facebook in August 2025, Hough wrote a message to his younger self about the wisdom he has accumulated along his dance journey. "The power other people seem to have over you is really just a disguise for their own weakness," Hough penned, noting that the bullying he endured helped mold his character.
The "Nashville" actor admitted that "Dancing with the Stars" especially helped amplify the applause for dance — a spotlight that was never around when Hough was growing up. The chance to enlighten audiences and attract viewers to the sport, he explained during a panel discussion in April 2025, "means a lot more because to see that little boy that grew up when dancing wasn't cool, and to see where [dance is] now — it's looked at as artistic athletes" (via People). He continued, "I'm just thankful for this beautiful show that has elevated dance so much."