DWTS Star Derek Hough's Tragic & Terrifying Experience With Bullying

The praise for ballroom and Latin dance today is boundless, but growing up in Utah, Derek Hough was met with harsh criticism from peers for being a dancer. The "Extra" host spoke on "Larry King Now" in 2019 about how his sport was the catalyst for bullying. "I was bullied pretty severely in school and went to several different schools because I kept getting beaten up," he shared. When King asked if his bullies saw dance as "effeminate," Hough said, "Yeah, it wasn't like a cool thing to do."

Fortunately, Hough's tormentors didn't scare him away from pursuing a career in dance, and ultimately carving out one of the most successful paths a professional dancer could follow. Reflecting on his childhood on Facebook in August 2025, Hough wrote a message to his younger self about the wisdom he has accumulated along his dance journey. "The power other people seem to have over you is really just a disguise for their own weakness," Hough penned, noting that the bullying he endured helped mold his character.

The "Nashville" actor admitted that "Dancing with the Stars" especially helped amplify the applause for dance — a spotlight that was never around when Hough was growing up. The chance to enlighten audiences and attract viewers to the sport, he explained during a panel discussion in April 2025, "means a lot more because to see that little boy that grew up when dancing wasn't cool, and to see where [dance is] now — it's looked at as artistic athletes" (via People). He continued, "I'm just thankful for this beautiful show that has elevated dance so much."