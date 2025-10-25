What We Know About The View Star Alyssa Farah Griffin's Husband, Justin

Despite making headlines for being one of many once close allies who turned against Donald Trump, as well as getting into spats with her fellow co-stars on "The View," Alyssa Farah Griffin leads a relatively private life. The Republican pundit is married to Justin Griffin, who, aside from the many cameos he makes on his wife's Instagram, isn't public-facing like Alyssa. However, similar to the former White House director of strategic communications, Justin has a background in politics.

Justin attended Stonehill College, where he played varsity baseball, before transferring to Clark University in 2009, according to his LinkedIn. He graduated from the Massachusetts school in 2012 with a bachelor's in political science, and went on to get his MBA at NYU's Stern School of Business in 2022. Early in his career, Justin served as the regional political director for the Massachusetts Republican Party, later bringing his skills to the campaigns of Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito as a senior advisor. He is currently a principal at the New England-based business management consulting firm, Merrimack Potomac + Charles, as of writing.

Alyssa and Justin tied the knot in November 2021, but according to the talk show host, the couple had a rocky road before marriage. Just months into their long-distance relationship, Justin called it quits on Alyssa. However, she made a plan to get his attention. Instead of playing hard to get, she cut right to the chase. "How do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo," she said, per People. Her "thirst trap" worked, as she said Justin was blowing up her phone within 24 hours.