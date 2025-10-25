What We Know About The View Star Alyssa Farah Griffin's Husband, Justin
Despite making headlines for being one of many once close allies who turned against Donald Trump, as well as getting into spats with her fellow co-stars on "The View," Alyssa Farah Griffin leads a relatively private life. The Republican pundit is married to Justin Griffin, who, aside from the many cameos he makes on his wife's Instagram, isn't public-facing like Alyssa. However, similar to the former White House director of strategic communications, Justin has a background in politics.
Justin attended Stonehill College, where he played varsity baseball, before transferring to Clark University in 2009, according to his LinkedIn. He graduated from the Massachusetts school in 2012 with a bachelor's in political science, and went on to get his MBA at NYU's Stern School of Business in 2022. Early in his career, Justin served as the regional political director for the Massachusetts Republican Party, later bringing his skills to the campaigns of Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito as a senior advisor. He is currently a principal at the New England-based business management consulting firm, Merrimack Potomac + Charles, as of writing.
Alyssa and Justin tied the knot in November 2021, but according to the talk show host, the couple had a rocky road before marriage. Just months into their long-distance relationship, Justin called it quits on Alyssa. However, she made a plan to get his attention. Instead of playing hard to get, she cut right to the chase. "How do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo," she said, per People. Her "thirst trap" worked, as she said Justin was blowing up her phone within 24 hours.
Justin thought his wife's viral moment with Whoopi Goldberg was a sign for their future
Alyssa Farah Griffin got candid more than ever on a September 2023 episode of "The View" when co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked an unexpected question about her personal life with Justin Griffin. During a discussion about former Utah Senator Mitt Romney's decision not to run for re-election, Goldberg — in one of her more controversial moments — asked Alyssa if she was pregnant. Before the comedian chalked it up to "a vibe" she got, Alyssa immediately denied it. However, she explained, "I'm very open to being pregnant soon. I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it."
Fast forward two years later and the couple announced they were expecting! "Baby boy Griffin coming in February," Alyssa wrote on Instagram in October 2025. According to the political strategist, the mishap with Goldberg was Justin's incentive to start trying for a baby. During a September 2023 episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, Alyssa revealed that Justin purportedly told her, "This is an excuse to make a baby tonight because we've got to prove Whoopi right." Alyssa added: "My husband clearly used it as a way to drag me to the bedroom."