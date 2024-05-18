Once Close Allies Who Turned Against Donald Trump

If there's one thing everybody can agree on when it comes to Donald Trump, it's that he appreciates loyalty. Not necessarily his own loyalty toward others, to be clear; Trump has cut off many people he used to be close with. No — what he appreciates is when people are loyal to him. In his book "Think Big and Kick Ass in Business and Life," Trump wrote (via Politico), "I value loyalty above everything else — more than brains, more than drive, and more than energy." Advisor Roger Stone — who was sentenced to more than three years in prison for crimes committed on Trump's behalf — told Politico that Trump's definition of loyalty is clear. "Support Donald Trump in anything he says and does," Stone said simply.

Despite the fact that what Trump expects of the people he surrounds himself with is obvious, many formerly close allies have since turned against the "Art of the Deal" author. Many of those whom Trump has invited his inner circle have said they became disillusioned with the former president. As a result, many former allies have gone on the record in the years since their participation in Trump's agenda, attempting to sound the alarm about the former president's capabilities, his predilections, and what they see as his potential for future harm to standards of American democracy. Read on for statements from 12 allies who turned against Trump.