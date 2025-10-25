Tragic Details About Robin Williams' Daughter, Zelda

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to suicide, addiction, and mental health issues.

The news in August 2014 that Robin Williams had passed away at the age of 63 rocked the worlds of film, television, and comedy alike. It was made even more tragic when it came to light that the beloved "Aladdin" actor had taken his own life. While Robin's friends and fans were heartbroken by his death, resulting in an outpouring of love for the late actor and comedian, no one was more impacted than his family. In the past, Robin's son, Zak Williams, has opened up about his own struggles in the wake of his father's death. His daughter, Zelda Williams, has also made no secret of how tough the journey has been, no matter how stunning she's grown up to be.

By all accounts, Robin and Zelda had a close, loving relationship, with the "Jumanji" star even naming his daughter after his favorite video game series, "The Legend of Zelda." But despite her wholesome bond with her famous dad, Zelda definitely had some hurdles to overcome on the home front, even before Robin's death. Of course, the challenges brought about by her father's passing have been exceptionally more painful. Nevertheless, the heiress to the Williams name has endured.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.