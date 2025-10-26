10 Times Brittany Mahomes Showed Off Her Killer Legs In Questionable Outfits

Though known for her Super Bowl-winning husband, Brittany Mahomes is an athlete in her own right. When she's not posting support from the sidelines for her beau, Patrick Mahomes, the Sports Illustrated model is sharing her rigorous workout routine on social media and showing off her totally toned body. Her dedication to staying fit and physically active has continued even throughout her pregnancies with her three children.

With her fit figure, multi-millionaire status, and celebrity lifestyle, it's hard to understand how the Chiefs' WAG could have unfashionable moments. Mahomes has access to every avenue that could ensure her picture-perfect outfits and fashion-forward ensembles. Still, with all the benefits her lifestyle has granted her, the quarterback's wife has curated some questionable looks.

For someone who considers herself a fashion girly, even staging a fashion intervention for her athlete husband, these outfits are especially confusing. Even with her killer legs, Brittany Mahomes couldn't pull off these looks, and instead came off like a total fashion victim.