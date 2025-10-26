10 Times Brittany Mahomes Showed Off Her Killer Legs In Questionable Outfits
Though known for her Super Bowl-winning husband, Brittany Mahomes is an athlete in her own right. When she's not posting support from the sidelines for her beau, Patrick Mahomes, the Sports Illustrated model is sharing her rigorous workout routine on social media and showing off her totally toned body. Her dedication to staying fit and physically active has continued even throughout her pregnancies with her three children.
With her fit figure, multi-millionaire status, and celebrity lifestyle, it's hard to understand how the Chiefs' WAG could have unfashionable moments. Mahomes has access to every avenue that could ensure her picture-perfect outfits and fashion-forward ensembles. Still, with all the benefits her lifestyle has granted her, the quarterback's wife has curated some questionable looks.
For someone who considers herself a fashion girly, even staging a fashion intervention for her athlete husband, these outfits are especially confusing. Even with her killer legs, Brittany Mahomes couldn't pull off these looks, and instead came off like a total fashion victim.
Brittany's scalloped patterned dress disaster for a Sports Illustrated party
Celebrating her collaboration with Sports Illustrated Magazine, Brittany Mahomes strutted the red carpet of their Super Bowl party with long, tan legs and a dated, patterned look. The silver scallop design on her mini dress provided an old-fashioned print with a twist.
Between the scoops of tacky silver fabric, sheer skin-toned panels allowed for peek-a-boo glimpses of Mahomes' body. While the skin-baring look was appropriate enough for the event, the unforgivable pattern and shimmering appearance made the outfit just too tacky.
Her safari-inspired look was a major miss
One of Brittany Mahomes' most expensive outfits, this awful fashion misstep from the WAG made for an even more embarrassing flop with its hefty price tag. From her safari-inspired canvas dress which retailed for $3,200 to her ill-paired lace-up boots, the leggy outfit was a total mess.
The dress bunched around Mahomes' chest, shoulders, and elbows, a clear sign that the piece didn't work on the blonde bombshell. Worse yet were her helpless attempts to accessorize the look with a belt, bag, and boots that didn't mesh well together.
Brittany's sideline denim and cowboy look that reeked of fashion fads
Brittany Mahomes had clearly been keeping up with fashion fads with this sideline look. It's hard to find a single part of this outfit that had not completely succumbed to online micro trends, such as the bow, the rounded sunglasses, the denim jacket, and cowboy boots.
While yes, the WAG was decked out in trending pieces, they didn't necessarily make a trendy fit. The childish outfit gave the impression that Mahomes let the internet pick out her clothes, instead of rocking a fit that reflected her personal style or lasting fashion staples.
The Kentucky Derby tweed mini that was definitely not the right fit
Though the Kentucky Derby is a place for wild fashion moments and more extravagant looks, Brittany Mahomes' tweed mini dress totally missed the mark for the event. The bizarre neckline featured purple fabric and incredibly thin sparkling straps that were hard to see in comparison to the bold color, making for a strange cut on Mahomes.
Not to mention the matching tweed purse, which was far too matchy-matchy for the look. Despite the WAG's strong legs that often make an appearance on the red carpet, the dress was a total fail.
Brittany's denim romper and tacky white boots
Attending a concert by controversial country singer Morgan Wallen, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes posed outside the venue in cringeworthy looks. Mahomes had all the elements of a proper country music concert fit — denim, cowboy boots, and beach-waved hair — but the execution was ... not it.
The Sports Illustrated model's denim romper appeared cheap with its thin fabric look, and bordered on gaudy with its large gem edging. Around the leg cut-outs, neckline, and shoulders, there were large, costume-jewelry-like stones that diminished the overall look that not even Mahomes' tanned stems could save.
Her puffy skirt that screamed fashion fail
Brittany Mahomes' sideline support for her quarterback husband's games has seen her sport some questionable looks on the field. This white and yellow look from October 2023 is a great example of just that.
The quilted, puffed skirt with an asymmetrical hem looked like bubble wrap tied around the WAG's waist, and with the rest of the outfit being quite boring, attention was immediately placed on the untrendy piece. The look could not be saved by a peek-a-boo moment for Mahomes' legs between the top of her boots and the hem of her skirt.
An unusually casual side line fit for Britt
There are few moments in sideline history where Brittany Mahomes has been seen without her hair and makeup done to the nines and an outfit completely dripped out in designer logos, which makes this September 2021 look so shocking. The sideline darling appeared in a tie-dye (that's right, tie-dye) mini with an oversized denim jacket — an incredibly cheap-looking and unstylish outfit.
Yet again, Mahomes fell victim to online fads that have dictated her wardrobe, creating a Forever 21-looking fit that lacked any originality or personality. Though the leggy look flashed some flawless skin from the Sports Illustrated model, it was a complete miss.
Brittany's tacky cheetah print dress that almost revealed too much
There's no denying that Brittany Mahomes' fit figure was on full display in this look posted to Instagram in 2021, flaunting her muscular arms and defined legs. But that's about all the wealthy WAG's look had going for it with its downright cheap cheetah print and dangerously high-cut hem.
Looking at the underside of the patterned fabric that was nearly see-through, revealed a possible hint to a fast-fashion purchase by Mahomes, making a bad outfit even worse. The cheap fabric, along with the large cut-outs made Mahomes look like a tacky Barbie.
Her neon orange flop from 2021
This 2021 outfit was proof that Brittany Mahomes is not afraid to flaunt her killer legs; it's also proof of her hit-or-miss style. The neon orange of her blazer and matching shorts was definitely not her color, completely washing out the WAG.
But a true fashion offense were Mahomes' white ankle boots that featured a jarring black zipper down the front and a line of small gemstones around the outside of the sole. Worse yet, they weren't even zipped up all the way!
Sporting team colors but at what cost?
Once again, Brittany Mahomes was almost unrecognizable without her wild curly hair and designer-branded clothing. Opting instead for a more casual look, with a white t-shirt dress layered with a crocheted yellow button-up, Mahomes rocked the Kansas City Chiefs' colors in a clashing look for a 2021 NFL game.
The outfit was bland, uninteresting, and incohesive, with bold colors that failed to complement or blend. Looking like she was supporting McDonald's instead of her quarterback husband, the outfit was a cheap flop from the typically designer-dripping sideline supporter.