Brittany Mahomes Owns Some Ridiculously Expensive Things

The wife of Chief's quarterback and three-time Superbowl Champion, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has a massive closet to envy with a price tag to match. Her status as a NFL player's wife has opened the door to a lavish life that Brittany has certainly flaunted with some ridiculously expensive clothing. From full matching sets to the tiniest of accessories, it is simply mind boggling to see the prices of Brittany's wardrobe.

Many may shy away from such a display of wealth and expense, but Brittany makes these prices transparent! She frequently posts on her Instagram (and even has it linked in her bio) where to buy the very pieces she's wearing. This Mahomes side hustle of sharing the affiliate links has brought the information to fans and left them shocked. Between her links to more affordable brands, like Abercrombie and Lululemon, are designer brands that cost thousands of dollars. Though this should come as no surprise, given both her influencer-like lifestyle and husband's career, Brittany Mahomes has spent a small fortune on fashion.