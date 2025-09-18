Brittany Mahomes Owns Some Ridiculously Expensive Things
The wife of Chief's quarterback and three-time Superbowl Champion, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes has a massive closet to envy with a price tag to match. Her status as a NFL player's wife has opened the door to a lavish life that Brittany has certainly flaunted with some ridiculously expensive clothing. From full matching sets to the tiniest of accessories, it is simply mind boggling to see the prices of Brittany's wardrobe.
Many may shy away from such a display of wealth and expense, but Brittany makes these prices transparent! She frequently posts on her Instagram (and even has it linked in her bio) where to buy the very pieces she's wearing. This Mahomes side hustle of sharing the affiliate links has brought the information to fans and left them shocked. Between her links to more affordable brands, like Abercrombie and Lululemon, are designer brands that cost thousands of dollars. Though this should come as no surprise, given both her influencer-like lifestyle and husband's career, Brittany Mahomes has spent a small fortune on fashion.
Chanel Sunglasses
A fun and summery post from Mahomes captures her posing on a boat in a blue swimsuit with red-framed, cat-eye sunglasses in front of a city skyline. The 4th of July 2025 look is simple and casual, but don't let that fool you. Despite the laid-back vibes, Mahomes' is sporting quiet luxury with her sunglasses. The designer shades are Chanel and priced at $580! Her blue bathing suit isn't the most affordable thing either, coming in at nearly $200.
The Striped Sideline Set
After announcing her pregnancy, Mahomes was quick to flash many cohesive looks. This one, captured on Mahomes' Instagram, shows her standing on the sidelines of the Chiefs game in a matching set in November 2024. The striped ensemble is from Bottega Veneta (no longer for sale), a favorite of Mahomes, and features a canvas structured top with wide-leg pants. Together, this striped moment costs $5,200! To top it off, Mahomes pairs it with a white chunky boot from Bottega Veneta that you can find on Ssense priced at $1,450.
Costly Coral Clutch
Celebrating the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation at the Golf Classic Gala in Las Vegas in May 2025, Mahomes shared a couple party posts with her and husband, Patrick. In the Instagram photos, Mahomes styles a tiny coral purse with a colorful cutout dress and matching shoes. This Mahomes outfit gone wrong is surprisingly pricey! The purse, that looks barely big enough to hold a cellphone, is priced at $1,592 from Fendi. One of the more shocking prices, given the size of the teeny bag.
White Wide Leg Jeans
Monochromatic looks are one of Mahomes' staples. She frequently photographs on the sidelines in all-white or all-red outfits in support of her husband. In the case of this Superbowl LIX all-white look, a denim cropped, white corset, and white baggy jeans, the simple color scheme is shattered by a bright red hand-painted "Chiefs" on the pant leg. The custom red paint job added to the already $1,200 price tag of the Re/Done jeans! Though simple, the cost surely paints this piece as the high-profile clothing that Mahomes is drawn toward.
Custom Coat
This was shared on Brittany's Instagram, and it shows her in an all-white outfit with some customizations (a look we've seen before from the WAG). Brittany frequently customizes her fashion pieces, often with nods to her husband or family. In the case of this December 2024 large white full-length jacket, the red details are nods toward her three children and her husband. The jacket itself, a piece by Jacquemus that is no longer for sale, sold for $2,200. With that expensive of a piece, in addition to Mahomes' customization of the jacket, this accessory definitely flaunts the lavish life of the Mahomes clan.
Louis Vuitton Mini
Given that this November 2024 look is one of Mahomes' more simplistic outfits, it is shocking to learn just how expensive it truly is. Wearing a simple black top, black leggings, and tall black boots, Mahomes' accessorizes the look with large black sunglasses, an oversized red button up, and a small Louis Vuitton purse. With the big designer logo, you know this piece is going to be expensive! The designer bag in Mahomes' clutches is worth $4,710!
Laced Boots and Shirt Dress
For the May 2025 Carbone Beach party, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes arrived in complimenting canvas outfits. Brittany styles her cargo green dress with tall lace up black boots in this look for the celebration of the F1 Miami Grand Prix. Eyes are immediately drawn to the statement boots that now go for a staggering $1,643, but attention needs to be given to the dress in these photos. The Saint Laurent mini shirt dress is $3,200!
Checkered Designer Coat
A true throwback, this look is from Christmas Eve 2022! Mahomes sports a black turtleneck and black leather pants with a long puffer coat. The LV on the belt of this look gives some hints as to the true expense of these pieces. The checkered puffer that Mahomes poses is in fact also a Louis Vuitton, much like the black belt. Though it is no longer for sale from the designer, the jacket originally sold for more than $3,000 and now is sold second hand with a pricetag of over $5,000!
Van Cleef Necklace
And finally, for one of the priciest pieces in Brittany Mahomes' closet. In a partnership ad with Owyn posted on Instagram, Mahomes is featured working out in a gray workout set, adidas sneakers, and a silver necklace. This is not just any silver necklace; this necklace is a Van Cleef Alhambra Motif necklace. Made of 18k white gold and 10 diamond-lined motifs, this necklace is $65,000. That is more than the average salary for over half of Americans each year.