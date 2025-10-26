The Major Money Problems That Changed Everything For Kyra Sedgwick And Kevin Bacon

With nearly four decades together, celebs Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have what might seem like a fairytale marriage, especially for Hollywood. Bacon has talked about how marrying Sedgwick changed him for the better, and Sedgwick has admitted that the two have been very lucky in having a relatively easy relationship. However, that doesn't mean that everything has always been smooth sailing for the couple. For instance, Bacon and Sedgwick invested their money with none other than Bernie Madoff.

Madoff, who died in prison in 2021, ran the biggest Ponzi scheme the world had ever seen, taking money from nearly 5,000 people and, instead of investing it, depositing it into his own bank. It all came crashing down in 2008 when it was discovered that Madoff had defrauded people to the tune of $64 billion. Bacon talked about what had turned out to be a disastrous financial decision with Esquire in 2025, with Bacon giving a warning for other investors: "If it seems too good to be true, then it's too good to be true."

Whatever financial hit they took, though, Bacon and Sedgwick seem to have handled the situation together. When describing the Madoff scheme and what they did in the face of it as a couple, Bacon told Esquire, "It sucked, and we were certainly angry and all the things. But then we woke up the next day and said, 'What do we got? We love each other. We love our children. We're healthy. No one took away our ability to make a living.' So we got back to work."