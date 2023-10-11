How Marrying Kyra Sedgwick Changed Kevin Bacon For The Better

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for close to four decades. But like most marriages, Sedgwick and Bacon have faced major obstacles, including a major disagreement about where they would live. However, the pair found a way to make it work. The success of Bacon and Sedgwick's marriage has been a major priority for them. Additionally, being married to each other has inspired them to be better people — Bacon, in particular.

Bacon told TODAY how Sedgwick and his two kids have made him a more giving and altruistic person. He admitted that he was once obsessed with himself at a young age. "...To become an actor there has to be an element of self-involvement, a deep kind of self-involvement," Bacon revealed. "I certainly had that." Bacon focused more on his needs and wants and less on the world as a whole.

Sedgwick and his children inspired Bacon to care more about the planet. "Once you change your point of view in that way, you start to see how many issues there are that need addressing outside of yourself and your desire to become famous and make money and acquire stuff," shared Bacon.Bacon wasn't just inspired by his wife to care about the world; he took action.