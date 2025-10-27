Usha & JD Vance Are Polar Opposites When It Comes To This One Thing (& We're Not Surprised)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
JD Vance and Usha Vance seem like they're in an "opposites attract" situation, but maybe their differences are why some say the Vances' marriage might not last. They had vastly different upbringings, with Usha a daughter of middle-class Indian immigrants in San Diego, while JD grew up in Ohio and Kentucky, claiming to identify more with "working-class white Americans of Scots-Irish descent who have no college degree," according to his book "Hillbilly Elegy," via NPR. They also have differing personalities, with Usha being calmer and JD having more of an emotional trigger. This isn't just our observations, mind you; this is what JD has said.
In a Fox News interview with Lara Trump on her show "My View with Lara Trump," Vance said, "I'm the more emotional one. I'm the one who gets fired up and super passionate about things. She's the person who's always very even keel." JD also wrote in "Hillbilly Elegy" about having issues controlling his anger at times.
Some people on social media seemed to think that it was the ideal relationship. One person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "It's refreshing to see a balance of passion and calm in a partnership like theirs." But not everyone was impressed. One person wrote on X, "Translation: he's out here throwing political temper tantrums while she's the only adult in the room," while another commented, "So, he's an immature child and she's a regulated adult. Got it."
People weren't impressed with JD's assessment of Usha's personality
JD Vance gave another example of how Usha Vance is more levelheaded than he is in an interview with Katie Miller for her podcast. The vice president discussed his differences with Usha when it came to parenting, saying, "[Usha] is super patient. She'll try to reason with them. If they have a tantrum in a public place, I immediately grab them, take them to the bathroom and say, 'You've got to cut that s*** out.'"
Some critics on X thought that's what Vance should do with Donald Trump. Others didn't think it was the relatable, cute flex that Vance seemed to think it was. "JD Vance: I teach my toddler not to have a tantrum by having a tantrum myself. The fact that he doesn't at the very least have the emotional maturity not to brag about this is disturbing," wrote someone on X.
JD isn't the only one who has commented on Usha's unemotional state. A former Yale classmate explained what Usha is like, telling The Cut, "She didn't seem to have strong emotions." And we've definitely seen evidence of JD's emotional reactions during his time as VP, so we're not surprised that Usha has to essentially balance him out at home. For example, things got heated with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during an Oval Office meeting when Vance berated Zelensky over not having adequately thanked the U.S. for support during the war with Russia, despite Zelensky having done just that. JD should know that anger can blind a person sometimes.