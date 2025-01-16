What JD Vance's Wife Usha Is Really Like, According To Their Former Classmates

Despite her husband's election success, we still know surprisingly little about JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance. A former corporate lawyer working in San Francisco, Mrs. Vance quit her position mere minutes after it was announced JD Vance would be Donald Trump's running mate and has all but disappeared from public life ever since. Unlike her Democratic counterpart, Tim Walz's wife Gwen Walz, who sojourned all across the Midwest campaigning for the Harris-Walz ticket, Mrs. Vance was almost completely absent from the Trump-Vance campaign beyond a handful of media appearances and a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Owing to her lack of public presence, it has fallen upon the people who've known her over the years to introduce her to the world — and what they've had to say has not been particularly flattering. One especially damning recollection has come from a former friend and Yale Law School classmate of Usha's, who told The Cut that despite being a model student, Usha's inner self is totally inscrutable. "She didn't seem to have strong emotions. It didn't seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable," the former friend said. "I kind of wonder if she's a sociopath."

This characterization of Usha as a cold, calculating person seemingly comports with her willingness to go along with her husband's essential role in Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

