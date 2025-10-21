Mckenna Grace Is All Legs In Red Carpet Look That Puts Her Young Sheldon Days In The Rearview

Ever since she first arrived on the scene, folks have been pointing out that Mckenna Grace looks exactly like another actor: "Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka. Yet, Grace's latest red carpet pics prove that she is really coming into her own, not only in her latest roles, but also with her appearance. During an interview with E! News, Grace explained that her character in "Regretting You" allowed her to look like she does in real life while on screen. "I feel like this is the first time I've ever looked like myself in a project," she explained, noting, "I usually look so different."

Evidently, this movie premiere was a fitting time for Grace to show off her more mature, Hollywood glam look and prove that she's ready to take on a whole new set of roles. In an exclusive interview with The List in 2022, Grace told us that she was "honored" to appear in "The Handmaid's Tale." And, her newest roles are clearly no different. She spoke with E! News about joining both the "Scream" and "Hunger Games" franchises in their upcoming sequels, saying, "I'm so lucky to get to be a part of these things. I'm like — 'if they'll have me, then please.'"