Mckenna Grace Is All Legs In Red Carpet Look That Puts Her Young Sheldon Days In The Rearview
Mckenna Grace has undergone a massive transformation since appearing on "Young Sheldon" when she was just 11 years old. Yet, it's clear that the "Regretting You" star is officially all grown up. Grace turned 19 in June, and based on her latest red carpet appearance, it seems that the actor is ready for fans to forget her child star days and embrace her new acting era.
On October 20, 2025 Grace hit the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of her new movie, "Regretting You." She stunned in a look that was the epitome of movie star glam. Her champagne-colored gown had plenty of fabric, thanks to its long train, but that didn't stop it from showing plenty of skin. The gown had a daring plunging neckline as well as one seriously high slit, and Grace didn't shy away from using it to show off her long legs. She styled the dress with strappy black heels, soft glam makeup, and some seriously voluminous loose waves in her hair that gave off the ultimate blonde bombshell vibes.
Mckenna Grace is happy that she's looking like herself onscreen these days
Ever since she first arrived on the scene, folks have been pointing out that Mckenna Grace looks exactly like another actor: "Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka. Yet, Grace's latest red carpet pics prove that she is really coming into her own, not only in her latest roles, but also with her appearance. During an interview with E! News, Grace explained that her character in "Regretting You" allowed her to look like she does in real life while on screen. "I feel like this is the first time I've ever looked like myself in a project," she explained, noting, "I usually look so different."
Evidently, this movie premiere was a fitting time for Grace to show off her more mature, Hollywood glam look and prove that she's ready to take on a whole new set of roles. In an exclusive interview with The List in 2022, Grace told us that she was "honored" to appear in "The Handmaid's Tale." And, her newest roles are clearly no different. She spoke with E! News about joining both the "Scream" and "Hunger Games" franchises in their upcoming sequels, saying, "I'm so lucky to get to be a part of these things. I'm like — 'if they'll have me, then please.'"