Rumors Martha Stewart Will Never Outrun

On paper, it seems that Martha Stewart has never shied away from revealing the good, the bad, and the ugly of her ostensibly glamorous life. For instance, in the homemaking icon's 2024 Netflix documentary "Martha," Martha Stewart revealed that her first and only ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, had begun a scandalous age-gap affair with her assistant while she was working hard on her career. Martha urged women to let go of their partner the second they learned of their infidelity because it was a glaring sign they were a "piece of s**t," (via YouTube). However, her declaration seemed ironic considering that she fully admitted that she had cheated on Andrew by kissing a stranger during their honeymoon.

Confusingly, Martha maintained that her ex-husband was the first one to break the sanctity of their union. Moreover, the lifestyle mogul confessed that she had also had a short-lived affair during their marriage. With all that's said and done, it's safe to say that Martha Stewart's marriage was doomed from the start. Even so, she and her first husband only split up after 29 years in 1990. After "Martha" aired, Andrew's third wife, Shyla Nelson Stewart, shared a Facebook post to defend him, labeling the relationship "painful and abusive."

Their unhappy union caused Martha emotional turmoil, too, because she confirmed to People in 2024 that she had gone two decades without speaking to Andrew. Despite all of these candid revelations, there are some rumors that lead us to believe that there are even more controversial aspects of Martha's life that she would much prefer to keep hidden.