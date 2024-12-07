Martha Stewart's Marriage Was Doomed From The Start

Martha Stewart's almost three-decade-long marriage to Andrew Stewart was packed with chaos from start to finish. The future couple met on a blind date in 1960 and tied the knot the following year, when the lifestyle icon was just 19 years old. In 1965, they became parents with the arrival of Alexis Stewart, who later admitted that Martha's parenting instincts left a lot to be desired. Andrew and the bestselling author ultimately parted ways in 1987. Although Martha was never the same after her divorce, she was ultimately glad to be free from the marriage.

In her self-titled 2024 Netflix documentary, Martha discussed that she always knew she didn't want to take the more traditional path, sharing, "The cookie-cutter house and the cookie-cutter life was not for me," per Us Weekly. The famously frank star elaborated, "I have two mottos: 'Learn something new every day' and 'When you're through changing, you're through.'" Martha further asserted that she was relieved to have avoided the fate of becoming "a miserable, has-been housewife."

Likewise, in her 2023 E! News interview, the media mogul acknowledged that she knew plenty of great men who would jump at the opportunity to date her. However, Martha couldn't be the nurturing partner they needed because her career would always be her number one priority. Elsewhere in her 2024 documentary, Martha noted that she had hardly ever opened her heart up to a partner in any relationship because she was always more interested in having conversations centered around life goals and the steps they were taking to make their dreams a reality.

