Prince Andrew Reportedly Won't Be Getting An Invite To Prince William's Coronation

William, Prince of Wales, reportedly has no intention of letting his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, maim his public standing when he takes over the reins from King Charles III. In October 2025, a confidant informed the Sunday Times that Andrew would not be a welcome guest at Prince William's coronation. What's more is that the controversial royal and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are also apparently barred from appearing at any public or private royal events for as long as William remains in charge. The king's eldest son seemingly intends to be a tough but fair monarch because he does not want his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to pay the price for their parents' questionable decisions. So, he will let them retain their royal family titles and privileges. Notably, in August 2025, a RadarOnline insider similarly claimed that the Prince of Wales intended to go against the grain when he ascended the throne.

"William is far more hard-nosed than Charles when it comes to protecting the monarchy's reputation," the former royal palace staffer divulged. Unsurprisingly, then, he's determined not to make the same mistakes that his grandmother and father did, and is instead willing to take more concrete steps to ensure that Andrew's bad reputation wouldn't rub off on the royal family any longer. William is believed to have driven home his motivations for the unconventional decision by telling his confidants: "The public deserves to know their monarchy is free from scandal." However, the beloved royal may have other glaring reasons for keeping Andrew at arm's length.