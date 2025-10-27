Prince Andrew Reportedly Won't Be Getting An Invite To Prince William's Coronation
William, Prince of Wales, reportedly has no intention of letting his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, maim his public standing when he takes over the reins from King Charles III. In October 2025, a confidant informed the Sunday Times that Andrew would not be a welcome guest at Prince William's coronation. What's more is that the controversial royal and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are also apparently barred from appearing at any public or private royal events for as long as William remains in charge. The king's eldest son seemingly intends to be a tough but fair monarch because he does not want his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to pay the price for their parents' questionable decisions. So, he will let them retain their royal family titles and privileges. Notably, in August 2025, a RadarOnline insider similarly claimed that the Prince of Wales intended to go against the grain when he ascended the throne.
"William is far more hard-nosed than Charles when it comes to protecting the monarchy's reputation," the former royal palace staffer divulged. Unsurprisingly, then, he's determined not to make the same mistakes that his grandmother and father did, and is instead willing to take more concrete steps to ensure that Andrew's bad reputation wouldn't rub off on the royal family any longer. William is believed to have driven home his motivations for the unconventional decision by telling his confidants: "The public deserves to know their monarchy is free from scandal." However, the beloved royal may have other glaring reasons for keeping Andrew at arm's length.
Prince William's dislike for Prince Andrew has gradually become more apparent
Prince Andrew's relationship with William, Prince of Wales, can be described as rocky at best. A royal feud apparently started brewing between Andrew and William when Kate Middleton came into the picture. In a 2024 Daily Mail article, royal expert Richard Kay claimed that William's relationship with his uncle got icier after he gave a lukewarm royal family welcome to the future Princess of Wales. Unsurprisingly, William also supposedly believed that King Charles III needed to adopt a stricter approach to keeping Andrew in check. At one point, the Prince of Wales reportedly even tried using his influence to sideline his uncle. In June 2022, a royal insider informed the Evening Standard that William had sternly refused to attend the historic Order of the Garter ceremony if the royal family didn't rescind Andrew's invitation.
Ultimately, it seems that the younger royal had to settle for a compromise. While he did not have to deal with his controversial uncle's presence at the public procession for the event, he did have to see Andrew over lunch with the rest of the family. By 2025, the monarch's eldest son was apparently finding it almost impossible to conceal his dislike for his uncle. In September 2025, William displayed some icy behavior toward Andrew that had everyone saying the same shady thing. In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prince of Wales appeared to be openly ignoring his uncle's attempts to make conversation with him. Hopefully, William's reported plans to avoid such awkward run-ins with Andrew in the future will come to fruition.
Watch how the disgusting man Andrew out of nowhere got closer to #PrinceWilliam,looked at the cameras🤢then tried to talk to him while William's body language said everything,he ignored him and started talking to Sir Tim Laurence +see William was normal with other family members. pic.twitter.com/q5qGF7GIPG
— Haya.🪞W|C (fan account) (@itsme_haya00) September 16, 2025