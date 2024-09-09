Kate Middleton Is At The Center Of Prince William And Prince Andrew's Rumored Feud

Catherine, Princess of Wales, holds a significant role in William, Prince of Wales' reported resentment against his uncle, Prince Andrew. The future king supposedly could not forget how the Duke of York reacted the first time he introduced his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton to his family. As royal expert Richard Kay wrote for the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew wasn't welcoming to Kate.

Advertisement

William's reaction isn't surprising as he has always been protective of his wife. He promised Kate's parents "he would protect and look after her." True to his words, William does not allow anyone to disrespect the future queen consort, including his younger brother, Prince Harry. Michael Cole, a former royal reporter, previously said that a reconciliation between Prince Hary and his big brother was unlikely after the Sussexes attacked his wife in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and Prince Harry's memoir "Spare." "William is not going to forgive that, principally because he, of course, and his wife attacked personally, his wife, Kate," Cole told GB News.

Advertisement

Daily Mail reporter Robert Hardman shared the same opinion about the heir apparent being overly protective of his wife. William has reportedly been like that since they were dating, Hardman told Fox News Digital, just like Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, because they know they subjected their wives to unwanted attention and stress by marrying them.