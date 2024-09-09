Kate Middleton Is At The Center Of Prince William And Prince Andrew's Rumored Feud
Catherine, Princess of Wales, holds a significant role in William, Prince of Wales' reported resentment against his uncle, Prince Andrew. The future king supposedly could not forget how the Duke of York reacted the first time he introduced his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton to his family. As royal expert Richard Kay wrote for the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew wasn't welcoming to Kate.
William's reaction isn't surprising as he has always been protective of his wife. He promised Kate's parents "he would protect and look after her." True to his words, William does not allow anyone to disrespect the future queen consort, including his younger brother, Prince Harry. Michael Cole, a former royal reporter, previously said that a reconciliation between Prince Hary and his big brother was unlikely after the Sussexes attacked his wife in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," and Prince Harry's memoir "Spare." "William is not going to forgive that, principally because he, of course, and his wife attacked personally, his wife, Kate," Cole told GB News.
Daily Mail reporter Robert Hardman shared the same opinion about the heir apparent being overly protective of his wife. William has reportedly been like that since they were dating, Hardman told Fox News Digital, just like Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, because they know they subjected their wives to unwanted attention and stress by marrying them.
Prince William refuses to join King Charles and Prince Andrew's property feud
Even if William, Prince of Wales, has a personal grudge against Prince Andrew, he doesn't want to be involved in the latter's ongoing property row with his father. For months, King Charles has been trying to persuade his younger brother to vacate the Royal Lodge and move to Frogmore Cottage after he evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their former U.K. residence. However, Andrew has resisted because his lease contract for the property will not expire for more than 50 years.
Concerns over the Royal Lodge aren't among William's priorities amid his wife's cancer battle. "William is not interested in the property, at least not at the moment when all his focus is on Kate's health as she battles her cancer diagnosis," Richard Kay wrote in a column for the Daily Mail. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — are currently living in a much more modest property, Adelaide Cottage. The monarch reportedly wanted the Royal Lodge for them, but William and Kate are content with their abode
William, however, is seemingly keen on keeping his uncle away from the public spotlight following his scandals. He was reportedly part of the discussion when Queen Elizabeth II decided to strip the disgraced royal of his military affiliations and patronages in January 2022, amid the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Giuffre.