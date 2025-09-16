Prince William's Icy Behavior Toward Prince Andrew Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

Prince Andrew, Duke of York joined other members of the royal family at the funeral for Katharine, Duchess of Kent. Andrew hasn't been a working royal since 2022 after Andrew's relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had come to light and he was accused of sexual assault. But just because he was there didn't mean everyone was happy about it. It appears that William, Prince of Wales wasn't thrilled with his uncle's presence. William's relationship with Andrew has apparently been strained since Andrew's public fall from grace, and that seemed clear during the awkward interaction between them outside Westminster Cathedral where Andrew appears to try and engage William in conversation.

Perhaps it was the fact that they were at a funeral and so the Prince of Wales wasn't in the best of moods, but it seemed that William wasn't eager to chat with his uncle. People pointed out the awkward moment on social media. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, "Clearly Prince Andrew is using the moment for optics with Prince William. William wants nothing to do with that OAF."

Watch how the disgusting man Andrew out of nowhere got closer to #PrinceWilliam,looked at the cameras🤢then tried to talk to him while William's body language said everything,he ignored him and started talking to Sir Tim Laurence +see William was normal with other family members. pic.twitter.com/q5qGF7GIPG — Haya.🪞W|C (fan account) (@itsme_haya00) September 16, 2025

Others agreed, seeing Andrew's behavior as potentially self serving. "Andrew clings to William because with Charles fading, his only hope of keeping scraps of privilege is cozying up to the future king. This isn't affection, it's survival," via X.