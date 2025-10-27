Jennifer Lopez Gave Major Melania Trump Vibes In This Bizarre Outfit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Throughout her decades as a musician and actor, Jennifer Lopez has undergone a stunning transformation. Since she's attended a lot of awards events, we typically think of Lopez in dazzling, often skin-baring 'fits, like her iconic green Versace dress from 1999. However, Lopez's personal style is more nuanced. "People, I think, know me as glam, but there's also this kind of tomboy, masculine style I like too," Lopez divulged to Coach in 2021. To that end, Lopez has rocked sweats as she strolled through the streets on numerous occasions. In October 2025, however, the actor made an abrupt fashion pivot when she seemingly took inspo from Melania Trump's style. Lopez sported a red Dior suit and accessorized with a large black hat and sunglasses.

Thestewartofny/Getty

A belt accented her waist, which looked even more hourglass-like in contrast to the jacket's pockets and longer length that fell past her hips. This style of tailored jacket had a similar feel to a gray Prada suit Melania's worn multiple times, including when she made a joint appearance with her husband, Donald Trump, in May 2025. Melania has also frequently concealed her face with hats and sunglasses (even at night).

Luckily for Lopez, her hat wasn't quite as dominating as some of Melania's chapeaus, especially the U.F.O.-esque hat that made her look like a zombie. Tilt is everything with outsized brims, and Lopez made sure her hat was angled up to spotlight her face.