Jamie Lee Curtis Has Made Her Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear

Jamie Lee Curtis is a force to be reckoned with. She is no wallflower, and will proudly stand up and speak her mind. When her child came out as transgender, Curtis embraced the change — and expected others to do the same. "I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't," she told "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough in 2023 (via People). And when it comes to politics, the "Halloween" star doesn't skate around that topic, either.

On October 18, 2025, Curtis was one of millions of people who showed their support for the "No Kings" protest against Trump's presidency. Curtis candidly posted her thoughts on Instagram, sharing a pic of what appeared to be a "No Parking Any Time" traffic sign with "Par" blocked out, so the sign read instead, "No king Any Time. "We have a YEAR to send a real MESSAGE at the BALLOT BOX which is our AMERICAN VOICE, and so, let's get &$@KING BUSY," she captioned her photo.

While Curtis didn't directly mention President Donald Trump, the "No Kings" protest was all about him. The veteran actor also posted a carousel of pics to Instagram on the day of the event that showed various signs people had made denouncing Trump and his behavior as POTUS. The first sign in the roundup read, "The only orange monarch we want in the USA," and included pictures of orange monarch butterflies. Another photo featured a rendering of Rosie the Riveter holding Trump in a headlock, with the message, "We Can Do It!" Curtis captioned the post, "SIGNS 'O THE TIMES! Democracy in ACTION." It seemed clear that Curtis wanted President Trump out of office ASAP.