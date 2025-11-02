Jamie Lee Curtis Has Made Her Thoughts On Donald Trump Crystal Clear
Jamie Lee Curtis is a force to be reckoned with. She is no wallflower, and will proudly stand up and speak her mind. When her child came out as transgender, Curtis embraced the change — and expected others to do the same. "I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't," she told "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough in 2023 (via People). And when it comes to politics, the "Halloween" star doesn't skate around that topic, either.
On October 18, 2025, Curtis was one of millions of people who showed their support for the "No Kings" protest against Trump's presidency. Curtis candidly posted her thoughts on Instagram, sharing a pic of what appeared to be a "No Parking Any Time" traffic sign with "Par" blocked out, so the sign read instead, "No king Any Time. "We have a YEAR to send a real MESSAGE at the BALLOT BOX which is our AMERICAN VOICE, and so, let's get &$@KING BUSY," she captioned her photo.
While Curtis didn't directly mention President Donald Trump, the "No Kings" protest was all about him. The veteran actor also posted a carousel of pics to Instagram on the day of the event that showed various signs people had made denouncing Trump and his behavior as POTUS. The first sign in the roundup read, "The only orange monarch we want in the USA," and included pictures of orange monarch butterflies. Another photo featured a rendering of Rosie the Riveter holding Trump in a headlock, with the message, "We Can Do It!" Curtis captioned the post, "SIGNS 'O THE TIMES! Democracy in ACTION." It seemed clear that Curtis wanted President Trump out of office ASAP.
She has spoken out against Trump for years
There are many things fans never knew about Jamie Lee Curtis, but her stance on Donald Trump's presidency wasn't one of them. The "Freaky Friday" actor has been outspoken about Trump since his first term in office. While she wasn't one of the celebs who said they'd leave the country if Trump became president again, she also didn't stay quiet. When he won the election in November 2024, she wrote a long caption on Instagram, predicting that Trump's return to office would mean "a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time." Curtis then urged people to "Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time."
Back in 2018, in the middle of Trump's first term as POTUS, Curtis appeared on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show" and did not back down about her anti-Trump views. "[Trump] is not a good person," Curtis said. "You have to have empathy [to be president], you have to care about people. He does not care about anybody but Donald J. Trump."
Earlier that same year, Curtis ripped into Trump on X, (formerly Twitter), blaming him for a false alarm that terrified Hawaii residents into thinking a missile was going to hit them. "It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS!" she wrote in a since-deleted post (via The Hill).