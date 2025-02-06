4 Celebs Who Said They'd Leave The Country If Trump Won But Failed To Follow Through

For the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, a surprising number of celebrities said they would leave the country if Donald Trump won. Well, he succeeded with two of those three elections, yet most of the stars who should've been packing their bags decided to backtrack on what they said — or just act like anyone who believed them when they declared that was being ridiculous.

While many celebs actually have left the country after Trump won his recent term, including couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, most of them are still living in America. A plethora of famous people have voiced their disdain for the president, whether through rants online, clever jokes, or even through song. But saying you don't support someone is much different than pledging, or giving serious consideration to, leaving the country because of that person.

It's also interesting that celebs are the people yelling so much about moving, since they clearly have the financials to do it. Whoopi Goldberg once said on "The View" back in 2016 (via The Hill), before Trump was elected the first time, "Maybe it's time for me to move, you know. I can afford to go." But the reason she is still here now is because of her contract with the talk show. What are other people's excuses?

