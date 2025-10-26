What The Biggest HGTV Fans Don't Know About Sin City Rehab

Alison Victoria's journey to HGTV stardom began when she was cast as the star "Kitchen Crashers," which aired for several seasons on the DIY Network, under the same corporate umbrella as HGTV. In 2019, she was tapped to bring her design and renovation skills to HGTV hit "Windy City Rehab," in which she revitalized once-beautiful homes in her native Chicago that had fallen into disrepair. After five successful seasons, she was cast in some of the network's other hits, including the HGTV competition series "Rock the Block" and "Battle on the Beach." Victoria returned to HGTV in the fall of 2025 with a new series, "Sin City Rehab," which followed her as she relocated from Chicago to Las Vegas, beautifying Vegas homes the way she had in her earlier show.

"HGTV viewers know Alison Victoria never backs down from a challenge and the pressure will be palpable as she makes the jump from the Windy City to Sin City," said HGTV's interim head of content, Betsy Ayala, in a press release. "Lucky for us, what happens in Vegas won't stay there as cameras capture this real estate rollercoaster ride of seven-figure investments and glitzy transformations." It's a no-brainer that Victoria's legions of fans would follow her to her new endeavor; when the dust settled, her Vegas-based series was the third most-watched series on HGTV. Read on to find out more about this new project and discover what even the biggest HGTV fans might not know about "Sin City Rehab."