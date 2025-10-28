Sofia Coppola's Daughter Romy Mars Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

While Tinseltown's residents are certainly no strangers to the idea of legacy, few Hollywood dynasties carry the same prestige as the Coppola family. Francis Ford Coppola — the iconic director whose work on "The Godfather Part II" earned him the Oscars for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture in one fell swoop – sits at the top of a massive nepo-baby network that includes everyone from Francis Ford Coppola's three children to famous Coppola nephews like Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman, among many others. However, Francis' granddaughter Romy Mars may just be the nepo baby to end all nepo babies — and she has the opulent lifestyle to prove it.

As the daughter of the ever-stunning Sofia Coppola, a celebrated filmmaker in her own right, Romy is both the daughter and granddaughter of an Oscar-winning director. She also directly descends from three Academy Award winners overall, with Carmine Coppola, Romy's great-grandfather, having taken home an Oscar statuette for composing the music for "The Godfather Part II." Not only that, but Romy's father Thomas Mars is a Grammy-winning musician — talk about pedigree. And pedigree often goes hand in hand with luxury. With that in mind, if you need some examples of just how lavishly Romy lives, you need only take a quick trip over to her Instagram page.

From yachts, to private jets, and exotic beaches, Romy is clearly making the most of her family name(s). In July 2025, she even shared some pics from a glitzy Chanel dinner she attended, with one showing what has to be thousands upon thousands of dollars' worth of handbags just sitting around. Not only that, but between the massive venue and elaborate decorations, we're not even sure we want to know the kind of money you need to have to get into an event like this.