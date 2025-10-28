Sofia Coppola's Daughter Romy Mars Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life
While Tinseltown's residents are certainly no strangers to the idea of legacy, few Hollywood dynasties carry the same prestige as the Coppola family. Francis Ford Coppola — the iconic director whose work on "The Godfather Part II" earned him the Oscars for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture in one fell swoop – sits at the top of a massive nepo-baby network that includes everyone from Francis Ford Coppola's three children to famous Coppola nephews like Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman, among many others. However, Francis' granddaughter Romy Mars may just be the nepo baby to end all nepo babies — and she has the opulent lifestyle to prove it.
As the daughter of the ever-stunning Sofia Coppola, a celebrated filmmaker in her own right, Romy is both the daughter and granddaughter of an Oscar-winning director. She also directly descends from three Academy Award winners overall, with Carmine Coppola, Romy's great-grandfather, having taken home an Oscar statuette for composing the music for "The Godfather Part II." Not only that, but Romy's father Thomas Mars is a Grammy-winning musician — talk about pedigree. And pedigree often goes hand in hand with luxury. With that in mind, if you need some examples of just how lavishly Romy lives, you need only take a quick trip over to her Instagram page.
From yachts, to private jets, and exotic beaches, Romy is clearly making the most of her family name(s). In July 2025, she even shared some pics from a glitzy Chanel dinner she attended, with one showing what has to be thousands upon thousands of dollars' worth of handbags just sitting around. Not only that, but between the massive venue and elaborate decorations, we're not even sure we want to know the kind of money you need to have to get into an event like this.
Romy Mars seems to be following in her famous parents' footsteps
Though Romy Mars is likely set for life to some degree, she doesn't appear to be entirely happy just reaping the benefits of her privileged life, and wants to contribute to the Coppola-Mars legacy as well. To that end, her main priority seems to be following in the footsteps of father Thomas Mars, who fronts the pop rock band Phoenix. In May 2024, Romy made her musical debut with a two-track EP titled "Stuck Up." One year later, she made it clear that her nepo baby status wasn't lost on her, following up her debut EP with a single entitled "A-Lister." A music video for the song dropped a few weeks later. Romy kept the momentum going by releasing another new single, "Ego," in August 2025.
Romy has also shown an interest in Sofia Coppola's line of work, making her acting debut with a voice role in her mom's 2020 film "On the Rocks," starring Rashida Jones. Romy later portrayed a reporter in grandfather Francis Ford Coppola's controversial 2024 movie "Megalopolis." This all sounds pretty par for the course, given that Sofia herself got her start appearing in the "Godfather" trilogy. However, it was also in 2024 that Romy started to branch out, so to speak, securing a role on FX sitcom "English Teacher." In an interview with Teen Vogue, the nepo baby explained that she was still weighing her options career-wise, but that she was interested in taking on more comedic roles. But whatever Romy decides to do, we have a feeling that her lineage will continue to open doors.