Ainsley Earhardt's Worst Makeup Mistakes Of All Time

It's true that makeup for television is a little different from everyday makeup looks. Television news anchors know this best — because of the powerful studio lights and anchors' often long-lasting position in front of the cameras, makeup is meant to last long and withstand bold lighting. But even this totally reasonable excuse doesn't explain away some of Ainsley Earhardt's harsh and downright bizarre makeup decisions.

Earhardt joined the Fox News network back in 2007, appearing as a regular, before being named a co-host of "Fox & Friends" in 2016. Needless to say, being in front of the camera is something that the news host is familiar with, so Earhardt should be totally makeup fail-free. Unfortunately for the Fox News host, her on-camera career has proven quite the opposite.

From cringeworthy spray tans to wild eyeshadow shades, Earhardt has proudly sported some incredibly questionable makeup choices over the years. These loud and tacky looks left Earhardt appearing nearly unrecognizable in some of her TV appearances. Her more egregious makeup fails beg the question: Who let her sit in front of the camera like that?