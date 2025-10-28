Ainsley Earhardt's Worst Makeup Mistakes Of All Time
It's true that makeup for television is a little different from everyday makeup looks. Television news anchors know this best — because of the powerful studio lights and anchors' often long-lasting position in front of the cameras, makeup is meant to last long and withstand bold lighting. But even this totally reasonable excuse doesn't explain away some of Ainsley Earhardt's harsh and downright bizarre makeup decisions.
Earhardt joined the Fox News network back in 2007, appearing as a regular, before being named a co-host of "Fox & Friends" in 2016. Needless to say, being in front of the camera is something that the news host is familiar with, so Earhardt should be totally makeup fail-free. Unfortunately for the Fox News host, her on-camera career has proven quite the opposite.
From cringeworthy spray tans to wild eyeshadow shades, Earhardt has proudly sported some incredibly questionable makeup choices over the years. These loud and tacky looks left Earhardt appearing nearly unrecognizable in some of her TV appearances. Her more egregious makeup fails beg the question: Who let her sit in front of the camera like that?
Ainsley's too-dark shade of bronzer was a fail
Nearing the end of summer in August 2025, Ainsley Earhardt may have been trying to rock a casual glow, but her overly powerful spray tan instead appeared totally unnatural. Instead of looking like a sun-kissed beachgoer, the Fox News host appeared borderline orange next to her fellow co-hosts and guest.
Earhardt's tanning mishap stood out even more against her bright blonde bleached hair and her stark white shirt. The cringeworthy look highlighted a continued trend in the host's tan blindness, captured time and time again on national television.
Ainsley's black eyeliner shrunk her blue eyes
Having a go-to makeup look can make for a great signature image, an excellent asset for thriving in media. However, Ainsley Earhardt's ubiquitous heavy black eyeliner works against the Fox News host's naturally stunning blue eyes, evidenced by a September 2025 selfie.
Because Earhardt has naturally smaller peepers, heavy black eyeliner shrinks her eye shape until her blue eyes are hard to see. Earhardt should work to highlight her pretty natural features, not hide them away behind cakey makeup.
Ainsley's orangey bronzer found the perfect match
As we know, Ainsley Earhardt loves a good, strong spray tan. And, as always, the news anchor's proclivity for a heavy application of the bronzer steered her look away from all things natural in favor of an oddly orange tint.
Earhardt posed beside President Donald Trump in September 2025, flashing a big smile and a thumbs-up. Her tangerine hue was undeniable, and so was the possible inspiration for her orangery look, as Trump's own bronzer mistake was on display as well.
Earhardt's lip was paired poorly with her neon pink blazer
Ainsley Earhardt needs to learn how to balance her makeup looks with her outfits. The neon pink tweed jacket that the Fox News host donned in August 2025 made the anchor's colorful lip all wrong for her ensemble.
In more neutral outfits, Earhardt has flaunted a similar shade on her lips, and the color has worked perfectly. But, with her daringly bright jacket, the lip hue appeared more clownish than chic.
Earhardt's eyelashes looked like they might fly away
A fuller lash has long been sought after by women everywhere, with everything from mascara to fake lashes to achieve the look. While many effortlessly rock bold lashes, Ainsley Earhardt's too-powerful eyelash look in March 2025 completely missed the mark.
Her wide-eyed expression flaunted huge lashes that curled up toward the Fox News host's eyebrows. The larger-than-life lash look shared an undeniable resemblance to a Furby's plastic stare.
Ainsley didn't learn from her eyeliner mistakes
Once again, Ainsley Earhardt's heavy-handed application of her eyeliner created a look that made her eyes look smaller, and pulled focus from the rest of her makeup. With such a heavy-handed approach, it's a wonder that Earhardt doesn't run out of eyeliner weekly.
In a December 2022 look from the Fox News host, her dark eyeliner contrasted poorly against the rest of her softer look. With a simple glossy lip and a subtler taupe eyeshadow, her black lined eyes appeared completely out of place.
Unblended pink eyeshadow was giving clown rather than host
In September 2022 alongside "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt flashed a new ... colorfully experimental look. Taking a daring leap outside her typical makeup color palette, the Fox News host flaunted bright pink eyeshadow.
To make matters worse, the new eyeshadow shade appeared to be poorly blended, which made it look as though she had been playing dress-up instead of appearing on national television. To make matters worse, the hot pink shadow competed for attention with Earhardt's neon yellow dress.
Ainsley's fake cat eye that was really eyeshadow
In an October 2019 look Ainsley Earhardt looked to flaunt a winged eye look; however, upon closer investigation of her makeup, the effect appeared purely made from Earhart's eyeshadow.
Giving "Black Swan" rather than a professional news anchor, the thick shadow on the outer edges of the Earhardt's lid created a dramatic image for the news host. Let's just say, it's a good thing that Earhardt left this look back in 2019.
Orange eyeshadow made Ainsley look all wrong
Another 2019 look from Ainsley Earhardt took the cake for her worst makeup look by far. Her orangey-red lip color fought for attention with the anchor's poor pairing of heavy orange eye shadow.
Staying with Earhardt's eye look, her eyebrows, which appeared to have been heavily plucked to create an extreme arch, practically disappeared into the anchor's temple. Overall, the entire makeup look was just too much for the Fox News host, especially under the harsh studio lights.