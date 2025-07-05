Trump Goes Full Carrot With Botched Bronzer Job (But His Ears Tell Another Story)

Donald Trump's brag that he has a "nice high IQ" doesn't seem to extend to his appearance. A president who's smart enough to pass a cognitive test (as he's always happy to show off) should realize that his efforts to look tanned and healthy wouldn't fool even his infant grandson. Unsurprisingly, the internet saw right through Trump's most recent attempt at complexion perfection.

On July 4, both the White House and the president's Instagram feeds boasted a new photo of Trump. "THE SMILE OF A PATRIOT WHO JUST PASSED THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BILL IN HISTORY," read the all-caps caption. Said PATRIOT sported an orange face in a shade so deep it made his teeth positively glow. The tan might have looked at least a bit more natural if it had extended beyond his cheeks, but Trump's noticeably paler ears gave it away. His hands were also a more natural shade than his face as he showed off his "Big Beautiful Bill."

The (many) comments on the post included some speculation on the president's picture. "How much makeup do yall think he puts on?" asked a follower. A couple suggested the tone was the result of Cheeto dust rather than Max Factor. One chided Trump's makeup artist for not blending the foundation properly. A respondent snickered that the drag queens so hated by the MAGA crowd wear less paint. Then there was this clever quip: "The real border crisis is between his face and neck."