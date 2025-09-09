Ainsley Earhardt's Fake Tan & Bleached Hair Didn't Do Her Neon Dress Any Justice
We've all been there! A bad dye job means ducking out of camera flashes and avoiding social media for a while to minimize embarrassing photos. But in the case of Ainsley Earhardt, said bad dye job was broadcast on television for all to see. In August 2025, the co-host on "Fox & Friends" appeared on TV with a brand-new spray tan and bleached hair that really turned heads — and not in a good way.
Both Earhardt's obvious fake spray tan and her bleach job were seemingly fresh, which only worsened the look. Appearing to need a few more washes to truly match a more natural hue, Earhardt's choices were certainly bold to say the least. Her new look's obvious clash of tones and colors likely made even the most novice of hairstylists cringe. The stark color contrast was a clear style misstep and an embarrassing combo for television. But Earhardt's dress choice is really what makes this look that much worse. You'll just have to see it to believe it.
Ainsley Earhardt's disastrous neon look
During the live broadcast, in which Ainsley Earhardt interviewed stock car driver Natalie Decker, the first mom to return to racing, the news anchor donned a pencil dress in bright neon purple. The tone itself was not only a bold choice, but it was also incredibly loud for a news broadcast. And with Earhardt's fresh hair dye and new tan, it's clear said bold choice was the wrong one. The bright colors battled for attention against each other, making Earhardt's look less cohesive and more abrasive. To make matters worse, the studio lights cast her at an unflattering angle, giving her tan an extra dark, unnatural glow, and making her stringy locks look more yellow than blonde. Overall, the look just missed the mark for Earhardt.
This look should come as no surprise to Earhardt's fans. As she's shown us time and time again, Earhardt loves wearing blinding neon colors. The Fox News co-host is frequently caught in tacky neon nightmares that scream for attention amid the television studio lights, and prove to audiences Earhardt's underwhelming style.