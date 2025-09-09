Ainsley Earhardt's Fake Tan & Bleached Hair Didn't Do Her Neon Dress Any Justice

We've all been there! A bad dye job means ducking out of camera flashes and avoiding social media for a while to minimize embarrassing photos. But in the case of Ainsley Earhardt, said bad dye job was broadcast on television for all to see. In August 2025, the co-host on "Fox & Friends" appeared on TV with a brand-new spray tan and bleached hair that really turned heads — and not in a good way.

Both Earhardt's obvious fake spray tan and her bleach job were seemingly fresh, which only worsened the look. Appearing to need a few more washes to truly match a more natural hue, Earhardt's choices were certainly bold to say the least. Her new look's obvious clash of tones and colors likely made even the most novice of hairstylists cringe. The stark color contrast was a clear style misstep and an embarrassing combo for television. But Earhardt's dress choice is really what makes this look that much worse. You'll just have to see it to believe it.